Spend some time talking to Wyomissing football seniors Drew Eisenhower, Matt Kramer and Ben Zechman, and it’s clear they grasp the media day drill.

From back-to-back state championship game appearances, to playing in a new league, to the ins and outs of Wyo’s potent Wing-T attack, and the Spartans’ backfield trio churn out thoughtful answers like they do rushing yards on Friday nights.

And ask coach Bob Wolfrum’s crew about their offensive line and, well, they see the hole and run to daylight.

“Our big men, they move, which is important because a lot of them have to pull a lot,” said Kramer, a fullback. “It is very unique to have guys that are big and fast.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Bob Wolfrum (36th season, 337-86-1) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 3-4 • 2021 results: 15-1 (6-0 Berks) • Key players returning: RB-DB Drew Eisenhower, OG-NG Jack Gartner, RB-LB Matt Kramer, RB-DB Charlie McIntyre, OG-DE Jven Williams, OT-DT Cooper Young, QB Ben Zechman, OT-DT Pacen Ziegler.

Guys like Penn State recruit Jven Williams (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) and fellow NCAA Division I prospect Pacen Ziegler (6-4, 275), for instance.

“It’s rare to have this many big guys all across our front,” said Zechman, the team’s quarterback. “Normally you see a few, but we’re not used to seeing three or four that are massive compared to the other team.”

“Running behind them even last year was really fun,” said Eisenhower, a halfback. “One of the games that comes to mind was at Scranton Prep. We kept taking those sweeps, and seeing Jven run outside and absolutely annihilate people was amazing.”

With more than enough talent and experience returning behind the Spartans’ O-line, and championship potential remains firmly entrenched in Wyomissing.

“Coach Wolfrum and all our coaches do a great job of realizing that, and telling us that, you don’t just get to those by coasting,” Zechman said. “It’s not like we’re just going to be guaranteed to get there again. We have to work, and work as hard if not harder than the last two years so that we can finally complete the job.”

About the offense

Zechman calls the shots under center. Eisenhower and Charlie McIntyre will be the primary ball-carriers, with a slew of upperclassmen eager to tote the rock.

Ziegler and Cooper Young are the tackles. Williams and Jack Gartner are at guard. Isaac Focht is at center. Caleb Brewer is at tight end, with Ethan Brower starting at receiver.

“Ian Levering, our kicker, is really good. He’ll be solid,” Zechman said.

About the defense

The graduation of ball-hawking middle linebacker Jack Miller aside, Wyomissing returns most of its depth and all of its confidence from a year ago.

“Defense is my favorite,” Kramer said. “Our coaches break down the other team so much, we go in very prepared. If you watch Jack Miller from last year, he knew where the ball was going almost every play.”

Williams, Focht, Ziegler and Young will front the Spartans’ 3-4 base.

Juniors Ryker Jones and Collin Niedrowski fill the void left by Miller at inside ’backer, while Kramer and Andrew Forrey set the edge.

McIntyre and William Delp are the cover corners, with Eisenhower and Logan Hyde at safety.

Last word

Kramer thinks a large senior class will work in Wyomissing’s favor. Zechman believes experience will pay dividends down the road. And Eisenhower sees added potential in this year’s junior class.

“We’ve played together our whole lives growing up,” Eisenhower said. “Having that big senior class and kind-of-big junior class, the two coming together, that experience will work well.”