Everybody thinks they were uniquely affected by the pandemic.

An argument could be made that Lebanon’s football program actually was.

The Cedars came into the season looking ready to culminate what the Lancaster-Lebanon League had in mind when it realigned a couple years back, moving long-struggling big schools Lebanon and Ephrata into small-school Section Three.

Seventeen starters returned from a seven-win team, including an elite playmaker (all-state WR Alex Rufe), a quarterback (Isaiah Rodriguez) who ended up throwing for 5,000 career yards, solid contributors everywhere and an entire, intact offensive line.

But Lebanon only got to play six games last season (going 3-3 overall, 2-3 in L-L Section Three). On the last week of the regular season, the Cedars had a shot at their first win over archrival Cedar Crest in eight years wiped out by COVID-19 on the day of the game.

So second-year coach Frank Isenberg has some work to do, but he’s doing it from a better foundation than this program had not long ago. For one thing, Lebanon’s athletes now have strength training built into the school day. As is the case at many bigger high schools, the weight room is now a gym-class elective.

“A culture has been put in place for our kids in the weight room and in terms of expectations,’’ Isenberg said. “We’ve had great turnout throughout the offseason, and for team camp, so we’re very optimistic.’’

About the offense

Isenberg is a spread guy. That won’t change. He hopes a clear winner emerges from a QB battle between Sebastian Pizarro and Julien Selman. If not, RB Pedro De’Arce may have to step into that role, much as Rufe did last year when Rodriguez was injured.

Either way, De’Arce, RB Xavier Figueroa and WR Adam Bowers lead what should be a dangerous group of skill-position players.

There may not be much dropoff up front, where veteran C Thomas Hershey is the anchor, alongside tackle Tre’Quell Ruffin and guard Josiah Wright, who started last year as a freshman.

About the defense

Isenberg listed a 3-3-5 as his base defense a year ago. This time it’s a 3-4, probably to feature a linebacker corps that includes De’Arce, Figueroa and Emanuel Mason.

Hershey and Wright make a quality pair of defensive ends. The two QB candidates, Pizarro and Selman, will help on this side of the ball at safety.

If you’re noticing a lot of projected two-way players, you’re noticing correctly.

The skinny

Lebanon has a lot of holes to fill, but it wasn’t that long ago that this program was struggling just to put enough bodies in uniform. No longer.

The early schedule looks manageable enough to build some belief. And yes, the Cedar Bowl will happen this year. Week One, in South Lebanon.