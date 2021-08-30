From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Week 2. And away we go:

1. Nutty, nutty road trips for multiple L-L League teams this week, with Labor Day on deck. Teams will be gassing up the buses and heading to such far-off locales as Fleetwood, Cedar Cliff, Harrisburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Schuylkill Valley, Palmyra, Mechanicsburg, Kennard-Dale, Dallastown and York. … Week 2 features three Thursday games (Annville-Cleona at Fleetwood; Warwick at CD East; Cocalico at Cedar Cliff) and a Saturday tilt (Octorara at York Tech). You thought last week was crazy with the lightning and the rain? Week 2 will be a three-day affair; hopefully the weather cooperates.

2. One trophy game on the Week 2 slate: The Lin-Gurski hardware will be up for grabs when Wilson visits Governor Mifflin for their annual backyard scrap. And they’re both coming off big Week 1 wins: The Bulldogs beat Central Dauphin 27-21; the Mustangs swamped York 55-6 behind Penn State commit Nick Singleton, who bolted for 280 yards with five TD runs in the win. No doubt Wilson’s defense will be tested here, and the Bulldogs should be playing with big chips on their shoulders, after Mifflin handed them a 48-7 L last year.

3. Locally, the juiciest matchup will shakedown in Manheim, where Central will welcome Hempfield on Friday. Hot starts for both of those clubs; the Barons thumped Cumberland Valley 35-7, while the Black Knights topped Dallastown 28-21. Nice QB matchup here as well: Central’s Judd Novak threw for 310 yards and four scores against CV; Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh passed for 195 yards, rushed for 99 yards, and accounted for three TDs vs. Dallastown.

