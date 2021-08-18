There has already been a COVID-related change on the Lancaster-Lebanon League football Week One schedule.

Pequea Valley was supposed to host Biglerville for a nonleague game in Kinzers on Aug. 27. But Biglerville this week announced that it has a positive coronavirus case in its school district, and preseason practices have been halted.

Pequea Valley will now be idle on Aug. 27; the Braves’ game against the Canners is now scheduled for Nov. 5.

According to reports, Biglerville’s football team completed just three of the mandatory five heat acclimatization practices last week, and the Canners must complete those two practices before they can start a week of training camp.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Biglerville coach Brett Smyers told the Gettysburg Times that he hopes the team can return to heat acclimatization practices on Friday, and the Canners hope to open their season Sept. 3 against Camp Hill.

Pequea Valley, which is set to host Susquehanna Township for a scrimmage game on Saturday, will now open its season Sept. 3 with a nonleague game at Hanover.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage