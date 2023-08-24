Rick Keeley had to think about when the last time Berks Catholic, or before that, Holy Name — where he coached before it merged with Central Catholic to become the Saints — were out of the District Three football playoff picture.

Such was the case last year. But the team (4-3 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four, 5-6 overall) did win a trophy, the Eastern Conference 3A Championship, despite starting the season 0-4.

“I don’t keep track of that. We won the Eastern Conference but had been in districts a long time,” said Keeley, who has won 275 games during his coaching career. “It was the first losing season since 2011.

“Coming into this new league where the competition is very good, you don’t get a week off. And after our nonleague schedule (Loyalsock, Executive Education Academy Charter and Pope John Paul II), we started the season 0-4. It’s pretty hard to make the playoffs at 0-4. Despite the losses, the kids kept working hard and won five of our last seven games.”

It’s that success Keeley hopes carries over to this year. Couple that with a rigid offseason routine in the weight room, and toss in a few nonleague wins as the 2023 season opens, and the Saints could well be playoff contenders again.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Rick Keeley (38th season, 275-154-3) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2022 results: 5-6 (4-3 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-DB-KR Michael Bradley, RB-LB Devin Garcia, QB Will Hess, LB Luke Impellizzeri, OG Ayden Jimenez, LB Connor Pennington, OT-DE Joe Polinsky, C-DT Owen Reber.

About the offense

Running the Wing-T, Will Hess (875 passing yards, 10 TDs) returns at quarterback. Last year, Devin Garcia was in every other series as a fullback and will do the same this year. Connor Pennington could be the wing, but the big question is who can be that halfback replacing Josiah Jordan, last season’s Section Four Offensive Back of the Year.

Bryce Gumby could be that guy, as could Michael Bradley. Both should be christened under fire early, and Keeley said others could also step up.

Paving the way for them will be Joey Polinsky (6-foot-5, 250 pounds). L-L second-teamer Owen Reber, sophomore Palmer Reber and Isiah Rodriguez are also going to have to step up.

About the defense

The linebackers should be a strong point for the Saints. Three return, including Luke Impellizzeri and Pennington. According to Keeley, that should be a stabilizing force for the team. Polinsky and Reber will play both ways on the line.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Loyalsock Sept. 1: Executive Education Academy (5 p.m.) Sept. 8: Pope John Paul II Sept. 16: at Wyomissing (1:30 p.m.) Sept. 22: at Donegal Sept. 29: at Conrad Weiser Oct. 6: Lampeter-Strasburg Oct. 13: Octorara Oct. 20: at Cocalico Oct. 27: Elco

Intangibles

Hitting the weights hard. The Saints have done it since the week after last season ended, and they're looking bigger, faster, and stronger, and there is leadership because of it.

“When COVID-19 hit, we kind of lost that weight room edge, and the kids didn’t get the camaraderie when trying to get a new max. That hurt us the past two years,” Keeley said. “Normally, with all those great runs we've had, we would have off until after Christmas. We have a group of seniors, who when we qualified for the Eastern Conference, they wanted to start the next Monday.

"We have always had our fair share of talent, but our kids work hard, and the secret to our success has been the weight room. The attendance has been very good, and the kids have really gotten stronger.”

Final words

When asked if the coaching routine ever gets old, Keeley — a PSFCA Hall of Famer, who has been a coach for 38 and taught for 48 years — put his arms behind his head and laughed.

“The kids never get old, they're still young ... it’s what keeps me young,” he said with a laugh. “One of the things I learned in teaching and I carried over into coaching is I care about the kids.”