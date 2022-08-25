For some schools, the goal in football season is not perfection. The goal is making the most out of what you have.

For Annville-Cleona, there is an opportunity this year for the Dutchmen. For several seasons, they had been one of the smallest Class 3A schools in District Three. But now A-C is classified as one of the larger Class 2A schools. The postseason looms as a greater possibility in 2022.

But, like many 2A schools, the Dutchmen don’t have overwhelming numbers.

“We’re in the high 30s,” said A-C head coach Matt Gingrich, entering his eighth season with the Dutchmen. “For us that’s really good numbers. Unfortunately, we had about five kids we hoped to get out that would have helped us, but it’s been better than it has the last year or two.”

The realignment of the Lancaster-Lebanon League to include Berks County teams is also helping A-C’s hopes. The Dutchmen are going to spend more of the season playing teams their own size in Section Five.

“The last couple of years, we were a 3A school playing 5A and 4A schools, maybe a couple other 3As,” Gingrich said. “Now we’re a 2A school playing other smaller schools.”

Though his team opens at Hanover on Aug. 26, Gingrich said at L-L League media day on Aug. 5 that one goal for the Dutchmen is to win the games they should win, so that the finale against Northern Lebanon means something.

“This year, barring injuries, I think we have chance to contend for the section title, so we’d like to be there in the end,” Gingrich said. “To make that (NL) game have meaning would be big for us.”

About the offense

Chase Maguire and Rogan Harter have graduated, taking more than 1,600 rushing yards with them. But otherwise, there is a lot of experience on this side of the ball, with seven returning starters.

Seniors Phoenix Music and Gavin Keller are the top rushers coming back for A-C, with 390 and 202 yards, respectively. Keller was also the primary quarterback for A-C last season, but the Dutchmen averaged only seven pass attempts a game in 2021, so Keller’s job will mostly focus on his own rushing and setting up his teammates for their running opportunities in their Veer offense.

About the defense

Senior Alex Long, who can play both linebacker and defensive back, returns after leading the Dutchmen with 98 total tackles and six tackles for loss last fall, and figures to be a leader again on a defensive unit that has seven starters back to fill its 4-2-5 alignment.

Intangibles

With so many returning starters but a relatively small overall roster, the Dutchmen entered the preseason working on more advanced formations and plays. Gingrich hopes to make use of that extra opportunity.

“It really helped with winter, spring and summer workouts,” he said. “The numbers were pretty good, but the also the knowledge level was better. ... We can be quick with offense and defense, so we can focus on special teams at the end of a practice, which we didn't always have as much time for before.”

Last word

The Dutchmen can finally pick on somebody their own size, which should be a relief after going 3-6 last fall. Only Trinity has a larger male enrollment among District Three Class 2A schools. Still, being back in Class 2A and L-L League Section 5 won't completely change the landscape for A-C. It still faces Lebanon County rivals Elco (in nonleague action) and Northern Lebanon.