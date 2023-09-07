LITTLESTOWN — Things did not start or end the way Annville-Cleona’s football team was hoping Thursday night.

The Dutchmen had no control over the start. After a lengthy bus ride here to Adams County, A-C was wrapping up its warmups on the field when lightning struck all around Littlestown’s stadium, the teams were sent to their locker rooms, and the game started more than an hour late.

The ending? Despite a spirited second half, the Dutchmen dug themselves too big of a hole to get out of, and the host Thunderbolts — fitting, on a night full of lightning strikes — picked off A-C 33-21 in a nonleague game that was shifted to Thursday because of a lack of officials in the York/Adams League.

For the second straight week, A-C (1-2) struggled in the run-stuffing department. In Week 2 against Elco, Raiders’ all-star RB Jake Williams darted for a program-record 320 yards with five TD runs.

Thursday, Littlestown (2-1) piled up 247 rushing yards, and the Thunderbolts scored four unanswered first-half touchdowns after A-C knotted it up at 7-7 in the first quarter.

Turnovers also stung the Dutchmen; Littlestown cashed in off a blocked punt and off a fumble recovery, taking a cozy 33-7 lead at the half.

KEY MOMENT

After Littlestown RB Colby Hahn and A-C QB Cameron Connelly exchanged TD runs for a 7-7 game with 3:33 to go in the first quarter, the Thunderbolts seized control.

Hahn, who rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries, gave Littlestown the lead for good, 14-7, with a 5-yard scamper, and Dylan Herr’s 1-yard plunge gave the Thunderbolts a 20-6 edge.

Then the floodgates really opened.

Following a blocked punt, Logan Conaway scooted 19 yards for a 26-7 edge. And after A-C lost a fumble on the first play of its ensuing drive, Littlestown QB Alex Popoff zipped a 25-yard, back-shoulder TD pass to Kaleb Smith, and it was 33-7.

Littlestown wouldn’t score again, but the 33 points ended up being enough.

COMEBACK CHOPS

A-C played a much better second half. Darrian Holloway picked off a pass, and the Dutchmen scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the Thunderbolts sweat a little bit.

Bryce Keller, who rushed for 208 yards in A-C’s Week 1 win over Hanover, had a 14-yard TD run to make it 33-14. Later, Cael Harter found daylight and sprinted 79 yards for a TD with 2:32 to play.

Harter rushed for 108 yards and Keller added 70 yards on the ground for the Dutchmen, who had 216 rushing stripes in all. Littlestown out-gained A-C 325-250, feasted on the short-field turnovers, and registered four QB sacks.

UP NEXT

For the third time in what will be a four-game road trip, A-C will gas up the bus again next Friday when the Dutchmen are at Hamburg in the Section 5 opener. The Hawks will for a 3-0 start Friday against Fairfield.

QUOTABLE

A-C coach Matt Gingrich on his team’s spirited second half — “That was the silver lining, yes. But the silver lining has to be applied upon. If we can use that next week against Hamburg, then it’s good. If not, then it was just a great half. For now, we have a lot of soul-searching to do. They’ve put a lot of time in. They’re dedicated. They’re awesome kids. But right now, when the game happens, they’re in their own heads. That’s the biggest difference right there.”

