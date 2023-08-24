Which Lancaster County football team made the deepest playoff run in 2022?

That would be Cocalico, which overcame a wonky 3-4 start, ripped off seven victories in a row, knocked off previously unbeaten Exeter to win the District Three Class 5A championship — as the longshot No. 12 seed, mind you — and went all the way to the state semifinals, playing into the first week of December.

Cocalico’s joyride ended with a setback against eventual state champion Pine-Richland in the PIAA Final Four. But it was an excellent journey.

“What happened last year is done, and we’re turning the page,” said Cocalico skipper Bryan Strohl, the reigning Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association Class 5A Coach of the Year.

“But was what happened last year cool? Absolutely,” he said with a smile. “Have we gone back and watched the Exeter game multiple times on YouTube? Yes, we have.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Bryan Strohl (fourth season, 20-14) • Base offense: Triple Option • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 10-5 (5-2 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-LB Dane Bollinger, TE-DE Logan Brubaker, RB-DB-KR Brayden Eppinette, OG-DT Hunter Frable, C-DT Adam Laudenslager, RB-DB-P-KR Aaryn Longenecker, QB Josh Myer, WR-DB Bryce Nash, RB-DB Tim Porter, RB-LB Sam Steffey, TE-DE Owen Weaver.

Ah, memories. And Cocalico made plenty of them last year. Remember, the Eagles didn’t make the playoffs until Elizabethtown converted a fourth-down play late in the game and edged Ephrata on the last night of the regular season, allowing the Eagles to snare the 12th and final seed in the district bracket.

A week later, Cocalico steamrolled Elizabethtown in the first round, and the Eagles were off and soaring.

With so much returning talent back in tow — and targets on their backs after last year’s success — there should be plenty of eyeballs on Cocalico this fall. And the Eagles have the goods to dole out plenty of haymakers.

Denver should be a happening place in the L-L League football universe this fall.

About the offense

Plenty to like here, with multiple top triple-option performers coming back from last year.

It will start with QB Josh Myer, who took over the starting gig about midway through last season. By the time the playoffs rolled around, he had his hands firmly on the wheel of Cocalico’s offense.

“Once he got the job, he never took his foot off the gas,” Cocalico multi-purpose threat Aaryn Longenecker said. “He kept getting better and better and better. He improved like crazy.”

Myer, who learned all the intricacies about when to call his own number and when — and to whom — to pitch the ball, has a haul of experienced weapons surrounding him.

Longenecker and fellow speedster Brayden Eppinette return to do damage as the edge runners. If you give either of those guys an inch, they’ll take a mile. They’ll be flanked by rugged FB Sam Steffey, a real battering ram who rumbled for 1,800 yards last season — with nearly 1,000 of those stripes coming in five postseason games alone.

Tack on speedy receivers like Bryce Nash and Dane Bollinger, and Cocalico is A-OK in the skill-kid department.

Keep an eye on the O-line, which lost key cogs Chuckie Drain and Chase Tucker to graduation. Holdovers like C Adam Laudenslager and OG Hunter Frable will be the anchors, and they’ll have some newbies flanking them who will have to pick up the pace on the fly.

But those skill kids …

“Having so much experience coming back is huge, and everyone here knows our expectations,” Longenecker said. “It’s exciting to see the stuff we have going on. But we’re also looking to have some heat coming against us. Everyone is going to want to beat us, and that’s going to make the games even more fun.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Warwick Sept. 1: Solanco Sept. 8: Manheim Central Sept. 15: at Octorara Sept. 22: Lampeter-Strasburg Sept. 29: at Elco Oct. 6: Wyomissing Oct. 13: at Donegal Oct. 20: Berks Catholic Oct. 27: at Conrad Weiser

About the defense

Some tweaks here, after the Eagles lost Drain off the edge, both safeties and hit-machine linebackers Tyler Angstadt and Carter Getz to graduation.

Keep an eye on Longenecker to slide from cover-corner to safety, and Steffey will add linebacker to his duties this fall. Bollinger, who had a breakout freshman season last year, could also be ticketed for more snaps at ’backer, as Cocalico tries to build some depth at all the D spots.

More names to know: Nash was an all-star DB last fall, and D-ends Owen Weaver and Logan Brubaker are seek-and-destroy tacklers and backfield crashers.

Intangibles

Experience. Experience. Experience. There’s nothing like it. And Cocalico has plenty of it. And in all the must-have areas. There are 21 chiseled seniors on Strohl’s roster, and that’s a bonus.

“Last year we felt like if we could get in, maybe we could win a game or two in the playoffs,” Strohl said. “There was no pressure on us at all. This year, we’re going to have some targets on our backs, especially with the people we have coming back. We hope that what those kids went through last year — with the extra five weeks of practice — will help. We’re certainly excited about what we have coming back.”

They should be. Maneuver that tricky schedule — including must-see nonleague dates against Warwick, Solanco and Manheim Central — and Cocalico should be battle-tested for another postseason run. Can the Eagles defend their district title? It should be fun finding out.

Last word

Longenecker on the state of Cocalico’s program: “We definitely didn’t want to start 3-4 last year,” he said. “But we were able to regroup, and we stepped it up and put together a seven-game winning streak and won districts. Now we’re facing that tough schedule again. We have L-S and Wyomissing and Berks Catholic on our section schedule. It won’t be easy by any means. It will be hard — but fun. We’re looking forward to it.”