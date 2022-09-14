ANNVILLE — Ian Buvoltz had his whole varsity football career in front of him.

Annville-Cleona’s senior came up through the ranks in the Dutchmen’s program, from the flag-football days to youth camp and paying his dues playing for the middle school squad. By his sophomore season he carved out full-time spots at receiver and defensive back, and he was poised to do big things on both sides of the ball for A-C.

“The feeling,” Dutchmen coach Matt Gingrich said, “was that he was going to play the rest of his high school career.”

But — and sadly, there is a but in this story — Buvoltz got some bad news when he showed up for his preseason physical prior to the start of the 2020 season.

“I’m at my physical that summer,” he said, “and the doctor says to me hey, has anyone ever told you that you have scoliosis? That’s how I found out.”

Buvoltz was sent to Hershey Medical Center for X-rays and the diagnosis was confirmed: Scoliosis. And a pretty rare case; scoliosis affects only 2-to-3% of children, and it’s more common in girls aged 10 to 13.

“When I saw the X-rays,” Buvoltz said, “I knew it was bad.”

Bad enough, in fact, that physical therapy alone wasn’t going to make it better. Instead, Buvoltz underwent a grueling eight-hour surgery — on Christmas Eve, no less — to have rods and pins inserted into the entire length of his spine. That’s one heck of a battle scar he’ll have moving forward in life.

There is some good news here: After Buvoltz was diagnosed with scoliosis at the start of the 2020 football campaign, he was given permission to play in a couple of games at the end of the season before going under the knife.

After spending the first part of the season on the sideline, Buvoltz started at defensive back against Octorara and then Pequea Valley. He made four tackles in those games. And against PV, he had a key pass breakup to help the Dutchmen fend off the Braves 29-28 in overtime.

But a couple of weeks later, Buvoltz was back at Hershey Medical Center, prepping for that eight-hour surgical procedure. He was in the hospital for a solid week; his doctors wouldn’t discharge him until he regained full use of his legs and he could walk up and down a flight of stairs.

Shortly thereafter, Buvoltz was told contact sports were pretty much a no-no, meaning his beloved football days were over.

“The doctor said he performed that surgery on a couple of kids who went on to play sports in college, but not contact sports, like soccer and field hockey,” Buvoltz said. “He was against football. If I’d get hit the wrong way, I could break a rod in my back or even be paralyzed and need more surgery. And that would be terrible.”

So Buvoltz, begrudgingly, had to turn in his helmet and shoulder pads.

“It was very disappointing because football is the sport I really look forward to,” he said. “It wasn’t the best news I’ve ever heard.”

There is a silver lining to Buvoltz’s story. Last spring, post-surgery, he went out for the track and field team and participated in the sprint events for A-C. He’s planning on running again in the spring. And perhaps the best news: Buvoltz is back with the football team, serving as a student assistant coach.

At practice he gives pointers and goes over the game plan and X’s and O’s with the Dutchmen’s defensive backs and receivers. On game night he’s on the sideline, making sure everyone is sticking to the script and getting their jobs done.

So far, so good; A-C is 2-1 overall heading into Friday’s Section 5 opener against undefeated Hamburg.

“He filmed for us last year,” Gingrich said. “But this season, when we knew he wasn’t going to play, we decided that he was going to coach. We’ve very thankful for him for that. He’s the first kid out there. He’ll catch kickoffs and punts with the special teams guys. Then he’ll be an assistant coach with the defensive backs and the receivers.

“He knows everything that’s going on. He knows the coverages better than most of the kids. He’s as much a part of this team as anyone else. I would love it if he could play, but he’s here every single day, and I couldn’t be prouder of him for that. He’s probably the most important player we have on this team, just on what he does for us every single day. He never misses anything. Ever. Not one time.”

But Buvoltz sure misses one thing: Making tackles and catching passes with the crowd roaring under those bright and shiny Friday night lights.

“I miss playing with my closest friends, and getting those good vibes on game night,” he said. “I miss Friday night. It just doesn’t feel the same on Friday night. I’d much rather be out there playing, but I’m on the sideline with the team, and it’s really nice being out there with them.”

No helmet. No shoulder pads. No freshly laundered game jersey or cleats. But a wealth of knowledge about how to play the game the right way, which has turned out to be invaluable for Gingrich and his Dutchmen.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage