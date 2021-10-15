The halftime score between Cocalico and Elizabethtown during Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football showdown was not indicative of the game’s final result. The Bears were neck-and-neck with the first-place Eagles for the majority of the first two quarters.

But Cocalico put its foot on the gas pedal in the third quarter, pulling away thanks to big-play touchdowns from Anthony Bourassa and Steven Flinton. The Eagles ultimately cruised to a 49-28 victory to stay undefeated in the section.

Elizabethtown (0-3 L-L, 3-5 overall) came out firing on the opening drive of the game, with Braden Cummings reeling in a diving 31-yard pass from Josh Rudy on the third snap. Rudy later hooked up with Pat Gilhool for a 34-yard TD, also pulling off a fake on the extra-point for a 2-point conversion.

Cocalico (3-0, 5-3) answered right back. Aaryn Longenecker scooted inside Elizabethtown's 10 on a 31-yard run, and on a fourth-down throw, Blayke Taddei found Flinton for a 9-yard TD. After Elizabethtown's ensuing drive was ended by a split-sack between Tyler Angstadt and Owen Weaver, Bourassa scored from 3 yards out on the first play of the second quarter, giving Cocalico the lead.

The Bears saw a long series into Eagles' territory get derailed by two quick holding penalties — putting them in a second-and-41 situation — which forced them to punt away. They did force a three and out afterward, however, and after a fourth-down pass to Gilhool, plus an 11-yard pass to Brady Breault down to Cocalico's 6, Hayden Haver scored from a yard out with just over a minute left in the first half, though a wide-right on the extra point kept the game tied at 14-14.

In a flash, the Eagles responded. A 17-yard third-down pass to Longenecker with the clock running down set up a dump-off screen to Flinton, who followed his blockers 34 yards to the house to put Cocalico up 21-14 with 20 seconds on the clock.

Bourassa, after being held to just 23 yards in the first half, broke the game open on the second play of the third quarter, sprinting 65 yards on a pitch for another Eagles' TD. Brycen Flinton picked off Rudy's deep pass on the first play of the next drive, and Steven Flinton scored on a 41-yard option pitch two plays later for a 35-14 lead.

Logan Lentz got some momentum back for Elizabethtown by taking a 46-yard swing pass inside Cocalico's 5, breaking numerous tackles along the way. Rudy found Cummings for a wide-open 6-yard TD two plays later. But Bourassa took the wind out of the Bears’ sails with another long TD run, this time from 70 yards out.

Rudy connected with Braxton Cicero for 42 yards on the following series, setting up another wide-open TD pass to Gilhool from 12 yards out. Cocalico ran out the rest of the third, scoring on Taddei's sneak from a yard out early in the fourth, which put the game out of reach.