Garden Spot had the lead. But Lampeter-Strasburg had Beau Heyser.

Heyser’s two touchdown catches propelled L-S to a first-half comeback, and the Pioneers’ rushing attack overwhelmed the Spartans after halftime en route to a 50-20 rout in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football matchup Friday night in New Holland.

Coupled with Ephrata’s loss to Donegal on Friday, the Pioneers (3-0 L-L, 7-1 overall) now hold the outright lead in the Section Three standings.

Back in New Holland, the hometown Spartans raced out to leads of 10-0 and 17-7, but the Pioneers stayed calm, opening up Garden Spot's defense with long passes to Heyser (4 catches, 70 yards) and Austin Cole (1-34).

Inside the red zone, Heyser snagged a pair of 8-yard touchdown grabs from quarterback Berkeley Wagner, the second touchdown coming with 9 seconds left in the opening half for a 29-17 L-S lead at the break.

Wagner (10-for-19 passing, 166 yards; 11 rushes, 70 yards) finished the night with four total touchdowns, including a 17-yard first-quarter scamper to get the Pioneers on the board.

Giovanni Malatesta’s 17-yard dash up the middle gave the Pioneers the lead for good, 22-17, with 2:29 to go in the first half.

Garden Spot (1-1, 2-5) opened the game with a 44-yard touchdown run from quarterback Kye Harting (13-for-28, 104 yards; 15 rushes, 79 yards), adding a pair of field goals from Walker Martin.

Turning point

After Garden Spot took a 17-7 lead on a blocked punt and subsequent 7-yard return touchdown from Gavin T. Miller, its defense forced the Pioneers into a three and out. But an off-side penalty gave the Pioneers new life, leading to the first of Heyser’s touchdown grabs.

Then, with less than a minute to play in the first half, Wagner's 40-yard run on third-and-20 and a 24-yard pass to Hunter Hildenbrand got the Pioneers back in scoring position. Wagner again eluded the pass rush, finding a wide-open Heyser on the right side of the end zone to complete the Pioneers’ first-half flurry.

Key statistic

After being stuffed by Garden Spot's defense early in the game, the Pioneers erupted for 288 yards rushing on 44 carries to win going away.

Up next

Section Three play continues for both teams next Friday night, with the Pioneers hosting Ephrata and the Spartans traveling to face Lancaster Catholic.