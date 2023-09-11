HANOVER — Pequea Valley’s football team had about a 72-hour halftime adjustment session. And it paid off.

Trailing Hanover 14-6 after two quarters when their nonleague clash resumed here late Monday afternoon, the Braves applied what they learned. PV scored on three of its first four possessions, forced a fumble, picked off a pass, and rallied past the Nighthawks 25-14 to complete a game that was suspended last Friday because of thunderstorms and lightning.

Here’s the crazy part about those extended halftime adjustments: PV coach Mike Choi and his staff spent the weekend scouring last Friday’s film, coming up with a fresh game plan for the restart.

The team didn’t practice Saturday or Sunday, and when the Braves piled on the bus for the drive to Hanover Monday afternoon, Choi and his lieutenants broke out the whiteboards and turned the bus into a locker room.

“We went to class,” Choi said. “We’ve never had to do anything like that before. But we went to class, and we talked about what we needed to do, and how we were going to do it.”

“We were drawing up plays on the long ride over here,” PV’s Dontae Petersheim said. “Couple of new play on offense, and some new formations on defense.”

It all worked. The Braves feasted on two turnovers, finished three scoring drives with some clutch plays, and kept Hanover out of the end zone. It was a terrific bounce-back victory for PV, which dropped a 35-0 decision against rival Octorara in last week's Braves Bowl trophy game.

KEY MOMENTS

Kind of an inauspicious start for PV, which took the second-half kickoff and immediately lost a fumble. But after forcing a punt, the Braves (1-2) went to work. Cayden Carter — who had a 71-yard TD sprint for PV’s TD last Friday — had a 37-yard run, the Braves converted a fourth-and-three, and Petersheim slammed in from a yard out and Hanover’s lead was down to 14-12.

PV’s defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs, and the Braves’ offense kept churning. Jimmy Neff had a 29-yard run, and on fourth-and-goal at the 1, Drew Tibbins body-slammed in and PV had an 18-14 lead.

Hanover, trying to muster a comeback, was in PV territory midway through the fourth quarter. But Petersheim thwarted that drive with an interception. Later, PV’s Bishop DeShields scooped up a fumble, and the Braves cashed in. Petersheim iced it with an 11-yard TD run for a 25-14 edge with 5:43 to go.

“It was different,” Petersheim said. “Never had to do anything like this before — and have a Monday game. But it was a matter of just going out and busting your butt on every down. It was all about keeping our momentum up and making big plays. We kept our spirits up. We never hung our heads.”

QUOTABLE

“We had the rare opportunity of seeing how they played us, and we got to make a new game plan,” Choi said. “We did a lot of film work. Seeing what we did wrong. Seeing what we could take advantage of. How they attacked us. And then we made adjustments off of that. I give my coaches a lot of credit.”

UP NEXT

PV gets some home cooking on Friday, when Northern Lebanon (1-2) comes to Kinzers for the Section 5 opener for both teams.

