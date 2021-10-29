LEBANON — McCaskey traveled to Lebanon County Friday night with hopes of ending its five-game skid. On the other side of the ball, host Cedar Crest was playing for a winning season as both teams squared off in their season finale.

In a driving rain, the Falcons (5-4 section, 3-2 overall) were not to be denied as they pounded the Red Tornado (0-5, 2-8) 42-0.

The Falcons were led by senior Aadyn Richards, who rushed for 303 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Richards was helped by Cedar Crest's stingy defense that allowed only two first downs and 23 total yards.

The Falcons rushed for a total of 380 yards on 39 carries and notched six total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Tornado was held to 10 total yards on the ground and just 13 in the air.

Star of the game: This is a no-brainer — Richards raced for 303 yards on 26 carries and he scored five touchdowns.

Key to the game. The Falcons' defense, which held McCaskey's offense to just 23 total yards.

This was the final game for both teams for the 2021 season.