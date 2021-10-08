It was pretty evident to any observer Friday night in Landisville that one football player in particular stood out above the rest.

That player was Aadyn Richards.

Cedar Crest's senior was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball and he helped carry the Falcons to a 20-13 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One win over Hempfield.

“He was a man possessed tonight,” Falcons' coach Rob Wildasin said of Richards. “He really was, both offensively and defensively. He was not going to lose that game.”

Richards wasted little time making his presence known.

On the third play of the game, he intercepted Cam Harbaugh's pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead for the Falcons (1-1 L-L, 3-3 overall).

Three plays into the second quarter, Richards (21 carries, 119 yards) scampered 10 yards for another touchdown and Crest’s lead grew to 13-0.

In between, on defense, he was wreaking havoc on Harbaugh & Co. in the Black Knights’ backfield.

“The offense never clicked,” Hempfield coach George Eager said. “Defensively, we played well enough to win, but offensively, I don’t think we ever felt comfortable in the pocket and never really got the passing game going.”

Key statistics

Cedar Crest’s defense held Hempfield’s offense to 223 total yards (averaged 330 per game previously) and forced four turnovers.

“Our defense just played their tails off,” Wildasin said. “They just kept battling.”

Hempfield comeback

Down 13-0 in second quarter, the Knights (1-1, 4-3) turned it over at Cedar Crest's 1. Two plays later, they tackled Falcons' quarterback Jay Huber in the end zone for a safety.

Harbaugh hooked up with Micah Gates for a 27-yard TD and a 2-point conversion cut Crest's lead to 13-10. Cannon Biscoe tied the game with a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Game-winner

Cedar Crest got the go-ahead score when Huber hit Ethan Heisey for a 27-yard TD pass with 2:28 left in the game.

“We just wanted to come in and compete,” Wildasin said. “Our guys earned it.”