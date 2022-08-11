From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

They are the top three returning rushers from 2021 due back in L-L League camps this season. All three will take the rock when called upon, and all three should be big-time playmakers for their squads in the coming months. Introducing …

1. Andre Weidman, Ephrata: Coming of a sensational 2021 season, when he zoomed for 1,430 yards on 214 takes with 18 TD bolts. He can juke. He can jive. He can make you miss. And he can lower his shoulder, stiff-arm you, and blow right past you, leaving you in the dust. Eric Frees was the man running the ball for Ephrata back in the 80s, and his records have been at the top of the Mountaineers’ all-time leaderboard for a couple of decades. Weidman, a blue-chip recruit, is poised to break them this fall; he needs 683 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns to snap Frees’ program marks. Just one hiccup in Ephrata’s camp: The Mounts must replace a ton of beef up front in the trenches; Weston Nolt, healthy now after missing a good chunk of time along the line last fall, will anchor the O-line crew. But he’ll have a bunch of first-year players flanking him. That means QB Sam McCracken and especially Weidman will have to tread lightly early on, while the new O-line crew gets its feet wet.

Interview with Weidman at L-L League media day ...

2. Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing: Multi-sport standout scooted for 871 yards on 116 carries with nine TD bolts last fall for the Spartans, who went 15-1, won Berks Section 2, captured the D3-3A title and went to the PIAA championship game for the second year in a row. Eisenhower had plenty of help in the backfield last year in Wyo’s vicious Wing-T attack, with all-stars Tommy Grabowski and Amory Thompson also sharing the carries. And Eisenhower will have another experienced back, Charlie McIntyre, at his side this fall. Those guys — and returning QB Ben Zechman — should excel in the ball-carrying department, thanks to the Spartans’ monstrous vet O-line, featuring Penn State recruit and ultimate road grader Jven Williams, OG Jack Gartner, OT Cooper Young and OT Pacen Ziegler. Having those guys back should mean plenty of Mac-truck-sized holes for Eisenhower to run through.

3. JayJay Jordan, Berks Catholic: Saints’ speed-back bolted for 800 yards on 94 carries with 11 TD jaunts last fall for Berks Catholic, which reached the D3-4A semifinals. Also a basketball standout in the Saints’ program, Jordan is a real speed demon, and he’ll be tough to bring down, especially with an experienced O-line in front of him: C Ty Barreto, OT Jacob Collazo, OG Jackson Haas and OG Owen Reber are all set to return to man the trenches. That’s an awesome head start for Jordan, who is a blur. Yo, Section 4 opposing defenses: Catch him if you can. And this: Jordan gets to play for a pair of legendary coaches; Rick Keeley on the football field, and Snip Esterly on the basketball court. He’s also a sprinter for Berks Catholic’s track and field team in the spring.

