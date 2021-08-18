From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Make that two days of training camp in the books for L-L League football squads. Those 24 teams will cap the week with scrimmage games on Saturday. Continuing our look at those scrimmage matchups:

1. Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Crest, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — Here’s thinking McD will be spitting fire, after going 6-0 last year but missing out on the D3-4A playoffs because of a truncated bracket. That was a stinger for coach Jeff Weachter and his Crusaders, who didn’t taste defeat, but were denied a shot at postseason glory. Three names to know in McD camp: RB Marquese Williams (248 rushing yards, 3 TD last fall) and wideouts Mario Easterly (34 catches, 464 yards, 8 TD) and Kamil Foster (35 catches, 498 yards, 6 TD) can all make plays. And they’ll get the ball from freshman QB Stone Saunders, who already has a scholarship offer from Michigan in his back pocket. Safe to say Cedar Crest’s defense will be tested here, and the Falcons have some vet D types to slow down McD; linebackers Aadyn Richards and Trayvon Zerbe and safety man Brayden Koehler should get great looks chasing Williams, Easterly — an Old Dominion recruit — and Foster around. Cedar Crest QB Jay Huber will also get his first extended look as the Falcons’ full-time signal-caller. Heck of an annual scrimmage for Cedar Crest, which never shies away from McD in the preseason. This time around, the Falcons will get a potent Crusaders’ club jonesing for playoff success.

2. Bishop Shanahan at McCaskey, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — Shanahan, situated in Downingtown and out of the Ches-Mont League, will head to Lancaster in the same boat as Bishop McDevitt: The Eagles went 4-0 last season, but didn’t qualify for the playoffs because of their truncated schedule. Shanahan had a long shutdown because the Archdiocese of Philadelphia postponed the start of fall sports. Later, the Eagles had some positive COVID tests and missed another chunk of games. In the four games it did play, Shanahan outscored its opponents by a whopping 112-14, and ended the season with back-to-back shutouts, 35-0 over Pottstown and 35-0 over Lansdale Catholic. The Eagles won the 2019 D1-4A title, so there are definitely some good vibes flowing in their program, and QB Cooper Jordan is set to return to pilot the offense. Here’s another name to know: Brandon Choi — son of former Pequea Valley coach Mike Choi — is a major multi-purpose threat at RB-LB, and he’s a blue-chip college recruit. This will be McCaskey’s first game action under rookie coach Ben Thompson, who got the job last week after Sam London stepped down just three weeks before the start of the season. Thompson is excited about his bunch, as the Red Tornado looks to build some momentum coming out of the scrimmage vs. Shanahan in hopes of snapping a 26-game losing streak in Week 1 at Reading. QB Matt Remash is poised for a breakout season behind center for McCaskey, and he’ll have fleet WR Isaac Burks at his disposal.

3. Palmyra at Elizabethtown, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. — The Cougars will come to Thompson Field, where skipper Chris Pope and his staff will be breaking in a bevy of new skill kids. Graduation was not kind to Palmyra, which lost its starting QB, top three rushers and its leading receiver from last season, when the Cougars went 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the Mid-Penn Keystone. Palmyra did finish in a flourish, going 3-1 down the stretch with wins over Mifflin County, Lower Dauphin and Northern York. The one loss over that clip: Bishop McDevitt. One player to watch Saturday is WR Jacob Deimlinger, who had 10 receptions last fall. But he’ll be flanked by a lot of new faces, especially on offense. This is an important scrimmage for E-town, which is looking to erase last year’s 0-5 finish in Section 2 play. The Bears appear to have enough weaponry in their reserves to get it done; QB Josh Rudy returns, as Patrick Gilhool shifts over to wideout full-time. He’ll have plenty of company of the flanks, including holdovers Brock Belmont, Brady Breault, Braxton Cicero, Braden Cummings and Brandonn Frey. And keep an eye on Bears’ backs Cade Capello and Logan Lentz to help get the offense churning. E-town has some trench pluggers to fill, but the Bears won’t lack in the skill-kid department. Palmyra’s defense will definitely be pushed in this scrap.

And this news out of Elco camp ...

Elco sophomore running back Jake Williams sidelined with a sports hernia as practice begins. Could miss first few weeks. — Pat Huggins (@phuggsports) August 16, 2021

