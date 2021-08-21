From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three running backs who should battle it out for the L-L League rushing title this fall, listed alphabetically:

1. Anthony Bourassa, senior RB, Cocalico — Bourassa snapped his ankle in his sophomore season, and he came back with a vengeance last fall, piling up 752 yards on 90 carries (8.4 yards per pop) with eight TD scampers. He’s listed as a fullback in the Eagles’ triple-option scheme, but runs more like tailback, with juke moves aplenty. Bourassa’s hello moment last year: He bolted for 254 yards with a pair of TD runs in Cocalico’s 35-19 win over Manheim Central, which snapped the Barons’ 23-game Section 2 winning tear. We’re expecting Bourassa to get plenty of carries this time around, but he’ll share the backfield with scatback Steven Flinton and another FB, Austin Vang. Those guys will also get touches behind senior QB Blayke Taddei. But if Bourassa gets it churning like he did last fall, he’ll definitely be among the rushing leaders come late October. And this: Bourassa, Flinton, Vang and the Eagles’ flock of ball-carriers will be running behind arguably the best O-line in the L-L League, with South Carolina recruit Ryan Brubaker anchoring that burly unit. You better be ready for trench wars, and to wrap and tackle when Cocalico comes calling on your schedule.

2. Jadyn Jones, senior RB, Wilson — Bulldogs’ thumper back can get the tough yards between the tackles, and he has speed to burn if he gets into space. Safe to say Jones will be a major weapon coming out of Wilson’s backfield, with newbie QB Brad Hoffman, a Berks Catholic transfer, taking snaps. Last fall, Jones had 75 carries for 519 yards (a steady 6.9 yards per tote) with five TD runs. He’ll share the backfield duties with bullish RB Gavin Lenart, another between-the-tackles kind of runner. Wilson will divvy up the carries, depending on the situation. But Jones should have his paws on the ball a lot moving forward.

3. Mike Trainor, senior RB, Octorara — Set for his fourth year contributing to the Braves’ attack, Trainor will be the league’s leading returning rusher; he raced for 817 yards on 122 carries (6.7 per pop) with 12 TD jaunts last fall, when Octorara won six games for a second-place finish in Section 4. Trainor never comes off the field for the Braves — he’s an all-star safety and contributes on special teams — and with some rugged O-line types due back in Atglen, we’re thinking he’s going to pick up right where he left off toting the rock last fall.

