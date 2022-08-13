From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Here are three players we think will have big breakout seasons in 2022:

1. Cleveland Harding, RB, Wilson: Some awfully big shoes to fill for Mr. Harding, who is slated to get more carries out of the backfield for the Bulldogs. Wilson must replace breakaway ace and all-star RB Jadyn Jones, who rumbled for 1,364 yards on 212 takes with 14 TD bolts last fall, when the Bulldogs went to the D3-6A title game. Harding’s career stats don’t exactly jump off the page — 10 carries for 40 yards with zero TD runs in backup duty in his first two seasons on the varsity — but he’s penciled in to get more touches this fall. Good news: OT Jack Dendall and OG Brendan Hopp, plus TE Brady Kline, are all due back across the O-line, so Harding will have some experienced hole-openers in front of him. Wilson must also replace a second 1,000-yard rusher from last year; QB Brad Hoffman (177-1,080, 12 TD) has also moved on. So there will also be plenty of eyes on a newbie QB in Bulldogs’ camp this fall. For now, keep an eye on Harding, as he tries to keep Wilson’s ground game churning after Jones exited stage right.

2. Terrell Crawley, RB, Lancaster Catholic: Like Wilson, the Crusaders also need to replace a feature back after Tony Cruz moved on. He scooted for 918 yards on 187 carries with nine TD runs last fall in his all-star senior season. Crawley put up some solid numbers in backup duty last season — 39 carries for 131 yards with a trio of TD jaunts — and we’re expecting those stats to go way, way up this season. Crawley will have some new road graders up front to help pave his way; OT Kellan Murphy is the lone returning O-line starter due back in Lancaster Catholic’s camp. Once that new-look crew jives and gets on the same page, watch for Crawley to find holes and get the Crusaders’ running game going.

3. Trey Dianna, WR, Conrad Weiser: The good folks in Robesonia are certainly familiar with Dianna, who had 40 catches for 543 yards with five TD grabs last fall, when the Scouts won seven games and went back to the D3 playoffs. All great stats for him, no doubt. But here’s the kicker: Aanjay Feliciano was Weiser’s safety blanket wideout last year, hauling in a whopping 71 catches for 1,248 yards with an electrifying 15 TD grabs. He’ll be missed, as well as all-star QB Logan Klitsch, a real gunslinger who re-wrote the Scouts’ record books. With a new QB ready for his debut — Donovan Gingrich — look for Dianna to go from the No. 2 guy, to the go-to, No. 1 guy on the flanks for the Scouts.

