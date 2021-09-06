From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. And then there were five. Five L-L League football teams are undefeated heading into Week 3 play. Sounds kinda low, yes? Cedar Crest (2-0), Elco (1-0), Ephrata (2-0), Manheim Central (2-0) and Octorara (2-0) are unscathed. That’s it. Elco has a Nov. 5 makeup game vs. Susquenita on its docket. … On Friday, in Week 3 action: Cedar Crest visits Carlisle (2-0); Elco is at Conrad Weiser (1-1); Ephrata hosts Warwick (1-1) in the George Male Trophy clash; Central heads to Susquehanna Township (0-2); and Octorara welcomes Pottstown (0-2). … Carlisle is sailing early on; the Thundering Herd topped reigning D3-5A semifinalist Mechanicsburg 27-14 before blanking Hershey 49-0. … Conrad Weiser, after dropping a 36-21 decision to Cocalico in its opener, punched back with a 38-7 W over Muhlenberg in Week 2. … Susquehanna Township is off to a slow start; the Indians fell to Kennett 44-6 and to Milton Hershey 52-14. … Pottstown — Octorara’s old foe in the Ches-Mont League — is 0-2, with a 48-25 loss to Lower Merion and a 54-7 setback against Bangor out of D11.

2. Most intriguing local Week 3 game just might be this matchup: Archbishop Carroll, out of the Philly Catholic League in D12, heads to Lancaster Catholic (1-1) for a nonleague date. The Crusaders’ definitely went off the beaten path for their nonleague games in this cycle, after taking on reigning D3-2A runner-up York Catholic and reigning D3-1A runner-up Delone Catholic in their first two games. Now a D12 squad. Still ahead for the Crusaders: A nonleague date with old pal Columbia and a crossover against former longtime section rival Annville-Cleona before the Section 3 slate. … As for Archbishop Carroll, the Patriots are 0-2, after a lopsided 42-0 loss against Rock Creek Christian Academy out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Saturday. Carroll dropped its opener against Pope John Paul II out of D1 by a 43-13 count, so the Patriots have been outscored 85-13 in eight quarters as they look for some firmer footing moving forward. … Catholic is feeling fine after edging out Delone 14-7 in Week 2, and now they’ll spend the week prepping for a team that nobody within the L-L League boundary has ever played.

3. Stiffest test in Week 3? You could make an argument for Hempfield, which must load up the bus and head over to Central York to tangle with the Panthers, who are 2-0 and coming off a trip to last year’s PIAA-6A title game. You might remember CY’s coach: Former Lebanon skipper Gerry Yonchiuk. Two games and two wins so far for the Panthers, but no blowouts; CY edged out Exeter 35-28 in its opener, before taming Cumberland Valley 21-3 in Week 2. … The Panthers feature Penn State commit QB Beau Pribula, and he’s off to a superb start: 24-for-35 for 479 yards with five TD tosses against no picks. Not too shabby. Against Exeter in the opener he went 17-for-23 for 332 yards with four TD strikes. Safe to say Hempfield’s secondary will need a big night against CY.

Much more about all the Week 3 matchups throughout the week.

