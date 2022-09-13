From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 4 preview items, as we draw ever closer to the head-to-head section openers in the new-look L-L League:

1. A quick stat update for Warwick senior QB Jack Reed. After checking my numbers, the Warriors’ gunslinger is at 3,553 career passing yards; he joined the 3,000-yard club a little earlier than I had previously reported — apologies for that — and now Reed has 4,000 yards in his sights. He’ll continue his aerial assault Friday, when Warwick will get a real, live home game in front of their fans at Grosh Field. The construction continues in and around the stadium grounds, but the district is bringing in portable bleachers to accommodate the crowd when red-hot Conestoga Valley comes to Lititz. Warwick spent the first three weeks on the road, and picked up its first win last Friday, a much-needed 26-20 dub at Cedar Crest to get in the win column after a 0-2 start. Warwick will go right back on the road next week to neighboring Manheim Central. This week, the Buckskins come to town, and they’re feeling it after back-to-back wins, including last week’s 41-35 OT survival against previously unbeaten Garden Spot. CV RB Nick Tran zoomed for 270 yards and three scores in that game — a nod to the Bucks’ O-line for their grunt work and opening up ample holes vs. the Spartans — including the game-winning TD bolt in OT. CV throttled Daniel Boone 42-7 in Week 2, so the Bucks have scored 83 points in their last two games, so Warwick’s D will be tested here. The Warriors have given up 557 rushing yards in three games. Conversely, CV has yielded 707 rushing yards over the same clip. Will Warwick stick the ball on the ground? Or will Reed continue to go up top, with trusty wideouts like Brendon Snyder (21-364, 4 TD; he had a mega 13-catch night last week vs. Cedar Crest, so CV’s DB’s must be on their toes) and Thomas Jeanes (12-174) at his disposal? Either way, Warwick will enjoy some rare home cooking on Friday when the Bucks come calling. And the winner gets an early leg-up in the Section 2 chase.

2. Elco is humming right along at 3-0, and the Raiders will make the short bus ride over to Robesonia on Saturday for a 6 p.m. Section 4 lid-lifter kick against Conrad Weiser. The Scouts’ top priority: Curtailing Elco RB Jake Williams. He returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a TD at Columbia last week, and he never slowed down, rushing for 250 yards with two TD runs, including a snazzy 56-yarder, tip-toeing the sideline, in the Raiders’ 21-12 win. Weiser has to clog up the middle and eliminate Williams’ running lanes. Keep an eye on Scouts’ DE Evan Miller (22 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT) and LB Sevon Parham (18 tackles) to have their sights set squarely on Williams. CW has been OK against the run; the Scouts have given up 450 ground stripes. They’ll need a big effort here to keep Williams under wraps.

3. Garden Spot is stinging from last week’s OT setback against Conestoga Valley, and you know the Spartans will be licking their chops when they get off the bus in Birdsboro to take on Daniel Boone. The Blazers finally broke through last week, snapping a 0-2 start with a win over rival Muhlenberg. Garden Spot will be zeroing in on DB RB Ethan Kryman, who has put together back-to-back 100-yard games; he rushed for 113 yards against Conestoga Valley before a glittering 181-yard, 3-TD night vs. Muhlenberg. His backfield mate, Caden Tolosky, had 85 yards and two scores against the Muhls, so the Blazers’ O-line has been firing on all cylinders the last couple of weeks. All eyes on a trio of Garden Spot run-stuffers in this Section 3 opener: LB Cullen Witmer (13 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery), DT Tyler Hurst (10 tackles, 6 for losses, 7 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles) and DT Reed Gruber (9 tackles, 4 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 2 forced fumbles) need to cause havoc, wrap and tackle vs. DB.

