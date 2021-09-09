Don’t look now, but the third week of Lancaster-Lebanon League football action is already here and teed up for another round of games.

Once again it will be a busy weekend, with 20 matchups on tap for Friday and one on Saturday for a grand total of 21 Week 3 nonleague gridiron games. That’s a lot of pigskin.

The theme of the week is trophy games, with Lampeter-Strasburg heading to Conestoga Valley for the Lampeter Bowl Trophy and Ephrata hosting Warwick for the coveted George Male Trophy.

Here’s previewing the complete Week 3 slate, with all games starting at 7 p.m. unless noted.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) at Conestoga Valley (1-1): It’s the 11th Lampeter Bowl, and L-S holds an 8-2 lead in the trophy series, which concludes for now after this showdown; the Pioneers and the Buckskins aren’t scheduled to play in the next two-year cycle. They are set to clash in a scrimmage matchup next August however. Both teams are feeling much better about things after getting wins last week; L-S in shutout fashion over Penn Manor, while CV roared from behind, digging out of a 9-point halftime hole to shock Garden Spot. Key kid: CV RB Nick Tran burned Garden Spot for 178 yards and three scores last week, including an 80-yard TD romp. And this: CV WR Jaiyell Plowden had eight catches for 201 yards against Garden Spot, for the fourth-best single-game receiving-yardage game in Bucks’ history. And when you think about all the wideouts who have come through CV, that’s quite a feat.

Warwick (1-1) at Ephrata (2-0): It’s the 91st meeting between the Warriors and the Mountaineers — 91! — and Warwick leads the George Male Trophy series 46-38-6, including 14 victories in a row. The Warriors are looking to pick up the pieces after a gut-punch loss at CD East last week; the Mounts are 2-0 for the first time since 2000 after clocking Muhlenberg and Palmyra. Key kid: Ephrata QB Hunter Mortimer (179 passing yards, 2 TD; 112 rushing yards) has been efficient behind center for the Mounts. And this: Warwick is second in the league in total offense, cranking out 398 yards a game; Ephrata is No. 1 in the league in total defense, giving up just 146 yards a game. Something’s gotta give in the latest installment of the George Male Trophy series.

Manheim Central (2-0) at Susquehanna Township (0-2): Smooth sailing so far for the Barons, who belted Cumberland Valley before blanking Hempfield last week. Central has allowed one TD in eight quarters. Hanna has surrendered 96 points in setbacks against Kennett and Milton Hershey. Key kid: MC RB Justin Heffernan (199 rushing yards, 1 TD) has been a workhorse out of the Barons’ backfield. And this: Central’s D has allowed a minuscule 85 rushing yards, least in the L-L League. FYI: This is a rematch of the 2015 D3-3A semifinals, won by Hanna, 21-20.

Governor Mifflin (2-0) at Cocalico (1-1): Not quite the matchup the Eagles were looking for after failing to hold a fourth-quarter lead in a heart-breaking loss as Cedar Cliff last week. Mifflin, the reigning D3-5A champ, is 2-0 with scoreboard-popping wins over D3-6A heavyweights York and Wilson, and RB Nick Singleton has scooted for 410 yards and seven scores in eight quarters. Key kid: Cocalico LB Austin Vang (team-best 16 tackles, three for losses) can’t take his eyes off Singleton, the electrifying Penn State commit. And this: Hard to believe, but Cocalico is last in the L-L League in total team defense, yielding 395.5 yards a game. FYI: Governor Mifflin has won 17 regular-season games in a row. The Mustangs’ last regular-season setback? A 26-14 defeat at … Cocalico, on Sept. 16, 2019.

Cedar Crest (2-0) at Carlisle (2-0): Two undefeated teams squaring off here, and the Falcons feature the top-ranked offense in the L-L League at 411 yards a game. QB Jay Huber (426 passing yards, 6 TD tosses) has been the catalyst. The Thundering Herd KO’d Mechanicsburg before white-washing Hershey 49-zip last week. Key kid: CC LB Aadyn Richards had 12 tackles, with three sticks for losses, in a win over Gettysburg last week. And this: Carlisle is 2-0 for the first time since a 3-0 start by the Herd back in 2018. FYI: Without looking too far ahead, Cedar Crest is at Governor Mifflin in Week 4. So Friday's game is huge in the momentum department for the Falcons.

Hanover (1-1) at Columbia (1-1): Dropped passes — an agonizing 15 of them — doomed the Crimson Tide in last week’s setback against Donegal. Hanover got in the W column with a victory over Pequea Valley — Columbia’s Section 4 neighbor — last week. Key kid: Columbia WR Artie Poindexter leads the league with 19 receptions in two games. And this: The Tide is third in the league in total offense, averaging 394 yards a game — with a league best 638 air yards.

Lebanon (0-2) at McCaskey (1-1): Two bits of good news: After getting shutout in Week 1, Lebanon’s offense got untracked and scored three times last week against Reading. And McCaskey, despite a lopsided loss against York last week, does have an early win under its belt. Key kids: Lebanon’s Emanuel Mason and Alexandel Orosco are quickly emerging as go-to playmakers. And this: Mason, from his LB spot, had four solo sticks and two sacks last week vs. Reading. FYI: Reading’s DeShawn Wilson had a field day vs. Lebanon last week, scoring five touchdowns in the Red Knights’ 42-22 win. And he scored them five different ways: Wilson had a 74-yard TD catch; an 85-yard TD run; a 68-yard interception return for a TD; a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD; and a 70-yard punt return for a TD. Amazing. FYI: Reading slides into Section 1 next year, when the 13 Berks County teams join the L-L League as associate members.

Wilson (1-1) at Exeter (1-1): Out of the frying pan and right back into the fire for the Bulldogs, who are licking their chops after falling to Governor Mifflin last week. After hanging with but falling to reigning PIAA-6A runner-up Central York in Week 1, Exeter exploded for 56 points in a win over Boyertown last week. Key kid: Exeter QB Colin Payne went 6-for-8 for 225 yards with two TD passes last week against Boyertown. And this: Wilson has surrendered 448 rushing yards in two games, second-most in the league. You know it’s only a matter of time before the Bulldogs get that cleaned up.

Pottstown (0-2) at Octorara (2-0): The Braves are humming right along with wins over Kennard-Dale and York Tech, and Octorara gets a struggling Trojans’ outfit that has yielded 102 points in losses against Lower Merion and Bangor. Key kid: Octorara LB Paulie Murray has seven stops and a pair of sacks to spearhead the Braves’ defense. And this: Pottstown drags a 7-game losing streak — dating back to the last game of the 2019 campaign — to Atglen.

Donegal (1-1) at Eastern York (0-2): Good vibes in Indians’ camp after a solid victory over backyard rival Columbia last week, when QB Landen Baughman had his breakout game with three TD tosses. EY has surrendered 86 points in setbacks against Columbia and Fairfield. Key kid: An outstanding start for Donegal LB Noah Rohrer, with 17 tackles, including five hits for losses and three sacks. And this: EY is 18-41 since its last winning season, when the Golden Knights went 7-4 and made the D3 playoffs in 2014.

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (2-0): Not exactly a friendly stretch in the schedule for the Black Knights; one week after getting blanked by undefeated Manheim Central, Hempfield must tangle with the reigning D3-6A champs, who feature Penn State commit QB Beau Pribula (501 passing yards, 6 TD passes). Key kid: CY WR Imeire Manigault had four catches for 144 yards and a TD two weeks back against Exeter. And this: CY is coached by former Lebanon skipper Gerry Yonchiuk. The Cedars went 48-95 under his watch in 14 seasons.

Muhlenberg (0-2) at Solanco (1-1): The Golden Mules welcome the Muhls to Quarryville, looking to make amends after falling to Kennard-Dale last week. Solanco will get a struggling Muhlenberg squad; the Muhls will lug a 19-game losing streak to town. Key kid: Solanco K-P Trent McDowell has four touchbacks on kickoffs, and he’s averaging 36 yards per punt for the Mules. And this: Solanco has yielded 504 rushing yards, most in the L-L League. Gotta clean that up against the Muhls.

Elco (1-0) at Conrad Weiser (1-1): A couple of D3-4A combatants will square off in Robesonia, where the Raiders will be angling for their 15th regular-season victory in a row. Key kid: CW QB Logan Klitsch (492 passing yards, 2 TD; 100 rushing yards, 4 TD) is a major dual-threat weapon. Elco must wrap and tackle here. And this: Weiser has five takeaways — including four fumble recoveries — in two games.

Archbishop Carroll (0-2) at Lancaster Catholic (1-1): The Crusaders KO’d Delone Catholic last week for some much-needed moment, and they’ll welcome a Patriots’ team out of D12 that calls the Philadelphia Catholic League home. Carroll has been outscored 85-14 in losses against Pope John Paul II and Rock Creek Christian Academy out of Maryland, the latter by a 42-0 count. Key kid: LC DB John Keck piled up 10 tackles in the win over Delone Catholic last week. And this: Before a coronavirus-shortened 2-3 season in 2020, Carroll went 7-6 in 2019, including a victory over Cardinal O’Hara in the D12 playoffs.

Daniel Boone (0-2) at Garden Spot (0-2): The Spartans — who will christen their new turf playing surface in this matchup — have dropped a pair of heart-breakers; 27-24 in OT against Twin Valley, and then 38-23 against Conestoga Valley, when Garden Spot was sitting on a 9-point halftime cushion. Tough break for Boone, which lost all-star QB Carter Speyerer (fractured ankle) in the opener against Wyomissing. The Blazers also fell to Twin Valley in Week 2. Key kid: GS WR Derrick Lambert had a pair of TD grabs last week against CV. And this: Garden Spot has given up 418 rushing yards, third-most in the league.

Kutztown (1-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1): The Cougars snapped a 35-game losing skid with a Week 1 win over Shenandoah Valley, and the Braves snapped a 24-game slide last season. PV piled up 348 yards last week against Hanover, so the Braves’ offense has some momentum. Key kid: PV RB Orlando Stoltzfus bolted for 87 yards on 17 totes last week vs. Hanover. And this: Kutztown coach Larry Chester has a long history with the Cougars’ program; he was the team’s head coach from 2002 through 2007 before coming back as Kutztown’s interim coach in 2019. He’s been the full-time head coach — in his second stint — since the start of the 2020 season.

York Tech (0-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-1): A lopsided loss last week for the Vikings, yes. But NL has an early win, and gets a Spartans’ team that is 1-30 in its last 31 games, including a 48-0 setback last week against Octorara, the Vikes’ Section 4 neighbor. Key kid: NL QB Grady Stichler has gone up top for 221 air yards with a pair of TD tosses in two games. And this: The Vikes have rushed for just 68 yards in two games, fewest in the L-L League.

Lower Dauphin (0-1) at Elizabethtown (1-1): The Bears have played a couple of nail-biters, beating Donegal in the waning seconds before falling in excruciating OT fashion last week at Mechanicsburg. Both games ended with a 14-7 score, so it’s been a pair of slug-fests for E-town. Key kid: E-town DB Brock Belmont has a team-high 13 stops with a fumble recovery for the Bears. And this: LD's season opener vs. Middletown was postponed because of coronavirus issues, and will be made up Nov. 5.

Annville-Cleona (0-1) at Littlestown (0-2): Not the start the Dutchmen were looking for last week against Fleetwood, but A-C gets a Thunderbolts’ team that allowed 69 points in a setback against Boiling Springs, before being edged out by Susquehannock 14-13 last week. Key kid: A-C safety Alex Long had a whopper opener vs. Fleetwood with 10 tackles, including two sticks for losses and a sack. And this: This is a rematch of a 2019 D3-2A playoff game, won by A-C by a 39-12 count. It was the first postseason victory in program history for the Dutchmen.

Northeastern York (1-1) at Penn Manor (1-1): The Comets are looking for some offense after being held to just 158 yards and eight first downs in a 31-0 defeat at the hands of Lampeter-Strasburg last week. The Bobcats dropped their opener against Gettysburg, but NY got back on track after beating Red Land last week. Key kid: PM QB Eli Warfel is third among league signal-callers with 151 rushing yards. And this: Northeastern is two years removed from a 7-4 season and a trip to the D3 playoffs.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Manheim Township (1-1) at Central Dauphin (1-1), 6 p.m.: A tasty matchup here, featuring a pair of longtime D3-6A rivals. The Blue Streaks dropped a gut-wrencher last week at Dallastown, after surviving CD East in Week 1. After falling to Wilson in their opener, the Rams beat D3-4A heavyweight Berks Catholic last week. Key kid: MT QB Hayden Johnson had his breakout game last week vs. Dallastown with 280 passing yards and two TD strikes. And this: Before last year, when the MT-CD nonleague game was canned because of COVID-19, the last time Township and CD didn’t play at least one time in a season was back in 2009. Since 2010, the Streaks and the Rams have clashed 15 times, and CD has a 12-3 lead in the series, including 5-0 in the D3 playoffs. Township is 2-1 in the last three meetings and 3-2 in the last five clashes, including a 10-7 dub in the 2019 regular-season meeting. CD got some payback with a 35-34 OT win in the D3-6A playoffs that year.

