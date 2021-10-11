From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Kicking off the Week 8 preview items, with Friday’s busy slate featuring a pair of big-time rivalry games:

1. It’s Battle of the Braves week in Kinzers and Atglen, with Pequea Valley and Octorara prepping to knock heads in the annual Brave Bowl. Octorara, which will host PV on Friday, leads the series 8-3, including a 49-27 triumph last year. Two teams going in different directions this time around; Octorara is coming off a gut-check, must-have victory at Elco to remain steadfast in the Section 4 and D3-4A playoff chases. PV is riding a 3-game slide and has been outscored 167-21 over that clip. Octorara has won four games in a row in the series; PV’s last victory was a 21-18 nod in 2016.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

2. The Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy will be up for grabs Friday when smoldering-hot Manheim Township welcomes Hempfield. It has been all Blue Streaks in the trophy series; Township leads 7-0, including a 49-7 win last fall. This is also a clash between two teams heading in different directions; Township is on a 4-game winning tear and shares the Section 1 lead with Wilson, while Hempfield will be looking to pick up the pieces after the Black Knights saw their 3-game winning streak come to a smashing halt after a 20-13 setback last Friday against Cedar Crest. Hempfield faces another challenge in Week 9 when Wilson comes to Landisville, so the Knights are kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place. They’d love a win here, and to finally get their hands on the Kurjiaka Trophy.

3. Stat time. Some departmental leaders heading into Week 8 …

Total offense: Columbia (448 yards a game).

Total defense: Lampeter-Strasburg (209 yards a game).

Points scored: Columbia (243), Manheim Township (243).

Fewest points allowed: Lampeter-Strasburg (75).

Pass completions: Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township (124).

Pass attempts: Robert Footman, Columbia (206).

Passing yards: Robert Footman, Columbia (1,846).

Touchdown passes: Robert Footman, Columbia (19), Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township (19).

Passer efficiency rating: Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara (150 rating).

Receptions: Cooper Eckert, Warwick (48).

Receiving yards: Cooper Eckert, Warwick (752).

Yards per catch: Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata (27.5).

Touchdown receptions: Cory Diantonio, Octorara (7), Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia (7).

Carries: Andre Weidman, Ephrata (163).

Rushing yards: Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico (1,223).

Touchdown runs: Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico (16), Andre Weidman, Ephrata (16).

Yards per carry: Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona (14.8).

