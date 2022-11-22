From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Setting our sights on the next round of the playoffs: Manheim Township, Cocalico, Exeter and Manheim Central are prepping for D3 championship tilts, while Wyomissing is getting set for a PIAA opener. There’s a lot on the table this week:

1. Tip of the cap to longtime Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum, who is now the winningest pigskin skipper in District 3 history. The Spartans’ boss picked up his 349th dub last Saturday, when Wyo KO’d West Perry 63-7 in the D3-3A championship game. It was the Spartans’ fourth D3 title in a row, and Wyo is now 48-3 in its last 51 games, with 11 D3 gold trophies in the case. Wolfrum went into the game with 348 victories, tied for first in D3 lore with former Manheim Central coach Mike Williams, who hung up his head-coaching whistle and clipboard after the 2014 season. Now Wolfrum — in Wyo’s first season as an L-L League member — has slipped past Williams and sits atop the list. He’ll go for an even 350 victories on Friday when Wyo plays a PIAA-3A quarterfinal at fellow unbeaten Danville, the D4 champ.

FYI: Wyo vs. Danville is a rematch from 2020, when the Spartans sailed past the Ironmen 44-14 in a state semifinal. Wyo piled up 441 yards (261 on the ground) and 26 first downs in that matchup. One current Spartans' standout popped up in that box score: RB Charlie McIntyre had one carry for 9 yards.

2. Manheim Central’s O-line has been fantastic this fall. They’ve blown open holes for RB Brycen Armold, who has 2,204 rushing yards and 34 TD runs. And they’ve kept QB Zac Hahn upright in the pocket; he’s thrown for 2,187 yards with 29 TD tosses against just three picks. Rugged O-line play and line-of-scrimmage domination have been a staple in the Barons’ playbook for years and years and years, dating back to when skipper Dave Hahn was Central’s O-line coach. He’s an O-line whisperer in these parts. That group will be tested Friday when Central travels to Harrisburg to take on Bishop McDevitt in the D3-4A title game. That’s a 6 p.m. kickoff, don’t forget. The Barons’ brutes up front must keep tabs on Crusaders’ D-end wrecker Riley Robell. Check his numbers off the edge: 53 tackles, including 20.5 hits for losses, plus three sacks and three QB hurries. Robell has a real nose for the football, and he’ll spend Friday evening chasing down Armold — while trying to shed blocks from Central’s powerful O-line. McD has piled up 102 tackles for losses, with 11 sacks, 30 QB hurries and 24 takeaways. That includes 13 fumble recoveries, as LB Kade Werner and DB Jaire Rawlison have three forced fumbles apiece.

3. Here’s another O-line vs. edge-blitzer matchup on the horizon: Manheim Township’s trench crew will be tested Saturday when the Blue Streaks head to Harrisburg to square off against the Cougars in the D3-6A finale. That group must curtail Harrisburg D-end swarmer Terrell Reynolds, who can cause havoc with the best of them. His gaudy numbers: 101 tackles, including 29 sticks for losses, plus 19.5 sacks, 11 QB hurries, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a pair of pass breakups. He’s a big, burly, whirling-dervish nuisance, and Township’s O-line must account for Reynolds on every single snap, so QB Hayden Johnson has the time to jive with his merry band of wideouts in the Streaks’ passing attack.

