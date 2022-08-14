From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

A 3-pack of free-flowing, stick-machine linebackers set to inflict plenty of damage in the middle this season:

1. Tyler Angstadt, senior, Cocalico: Finally a senior — Angstadt was on the field as a freshman in Denver for the Eagles — he should be the linchpin for Cocalico’s D, coming off a standout junior campaign last fall when he: Piled up 75 tackles, second-most on the team, with five hits for losses, plus 1.5 sacks, a pair of pass breakups and three forced fumbles for the Eagles, who shared the Section 2 crown with Manheim Central and Warwick and went to the D3-4A playoffs. Cocalico will shuffle down to Section 4 and up to Class 5A this season, with a tricky slate of games lurking. Safe to say the Eagles’ D will be tested, and will need to make stops and get off the field. In Angstadt, they’ll have a wily vet patrolling the middle, who has been seeking and destroying with the best of them in the trenches over the last couple of years.

2. Ean Winchester, junior, Twin Valley: Yes, that’s Ean with an E. And he can certainly swarm. Winchester is coming off a hello-world sophomore season for the Raiders, when he amassed a team-best 89 stops, with two hits for losses and a pair of sacks, as Twin Valley went to the D3 playoffs for the first time in program history. The Raiders — with first-year skipper Brett Myers on board — are slotted into the wide-open Section 3 race, where their D will see anything from Solanco’s ground-and-pound Flexbone attack, to Elizabethtown’s air-it-out passing scheme. And everything in between. In other words, the Raiders’ D will be tested on a weekly basis. So expect to hear Winchester’s name called early and often over the PA speakers this season.

Watch our wrap-up show after L-L League football media day ...

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Quinton Pfautz, junior, Ephrata: Circle this kid for sure, as the Mountaineers’ tackle-maker is set for bigger and better things moving forward. He had a bust-out sophomore campaign in 2021, racking up 82 tackles, including 10 sticks for losses, plus three sacks, five QB hurries, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Ephrata, which went 5-5 and continued to make more noise in its pigskin resurgence. We’re thinking the tricky Section 3 derby is there for the taking, and the Mounts — with Pfautz roaming the middle, looking to drop unsuspecting ball-carriers — are primed to run with the leaders into late October.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage