Nine Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are hoping this won’t be an unlucky Week 13 slate of games, when the District 3 playoffs resume across the area.

As luck — and the brackets — would have it, there are three L-L vs. L-L must-see semifinal showdowns on Friday’s schedule, including Hempfield against bitter rival Manheim Township in 6A, Solanco against Cocalico in 5A, and Manheim Central against Lampeter-Strasburg in 4A.

Those first two matchups are rematches of games contested earlier this season, and those three winners advance to next week’s championship round, with Exeter squaring off against Northern York in 5A and Twin Valley taking on perennial powerhouse Bishop McDevitt in 4A also on Friday.

One L-L League team will play for gold this weekend: Wyomissing will host West Perry for the 3A title on Saturday, as the Section 4-champ Spartans go for their fourth district championship in a row.

Here’s previewing all six Week 13 playoff games involving L-L League teams, with Friday’s action starting at 7 p.m. sharp …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

> District 3 Class 6A semifinals

(5) Manheim Township (8-3 overall) at (1) Hempfield (9-2): It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in the L-L League, and the Blue Streaks and the Black Knights will duke it out for a spot in the 6A championship game, opposite the Harrisburg vs. Central York survivor. Township is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings against Hempfield, but the Knights have won the last two matchups, including a 17-14 win in Neffsville earlier this season in the annual Joseph F. Kurjiaka traveling trophy game. A season sweep would put Hempfield in the finale for the first time since 1984. MT stunned Cumberland Valley 37-31 — getting a highlight-reel Hayden Johnson-to-Landon Kennel go-ahead TD pass with 51 seconds to go in regulation — and Hempfield topped Carlisle 30-14 in the quarterfinals. … D3 playoff history: Township is making its 15th trip and is 10-14 overall with a 6A title in 2017; Hempfield is making its 14th trip and is 9-13 overall with no crowns. … Key stat: Hempfield RB Grant Hoover (951 rushing yards, 7 TD) needs 49 stripes to join the 1,000-yard club this fall. … Key kid: Johnson (2,381 passing yards, 25 TD tosses) will look to control the airways against the Knights’ pass-D. … Fun fact: Hempfield coach George Eager is a Manheim Township grad, and he previously served as an assistant for the Streaks under Township skipper Mark Evans.

> District 3 Class 5A semifinals

(12) Cocalico (8-4) at (1) Solanco (11-0): The former longtime L-L League Section 2 foes will square off for the second time this season, with a trip to the 5A title tilt hanging in the balance. The Golden Mules (11-0 for the first time in program history) clipped the Eagles 21-7 in a nonleague game back in Week 2, also in Quarryville. Friday’s survivor gets Exeter or Northern York for 5A gold next week, as this battle features a pair of heavy-duty, run-first, triple-option offensive attacks. After knocking out L-L League entrant Elizabethtown 42-2 in the first round, Cocalico eased past Gettysburg 23-13 and Solanco survived Shippensburg 42-35 in the quarterfinals. An extra game under the Eagles’ belts, as they’ve gotten hot at the right time. … D3 playoff history: Cocalico is making its 24th trip and is 28-19 overall with three championships, the last a 5A title in 2019; Solanco is making its seventh trip and is 4-6 overall with no titles. … Key stat: Cocalico has rushed for 3,707 yards, second-most in the league, and Solanco has rushed for 3,565 yards, third-most in the league, Annville-Cleona (3,967) leads the way; the Dutchmen fell in the D3-2A title game last Saturday vs. Trinity. … Key kid: Cocalico workhorse FB Sam Steffey has 822 rushing yards and 12 TD runs during the Eagles’ current 5-game winning blitz.

(11) Northern York (8-4) at (2) Exeter (11-0): It’s the Polar Bears and the Eagles, as Exeter angles to defend its 5A crown. Throw out the seeds in this bracket; NY and Cocalico — the last two teams in — are still dancing. NY edged South Western 21-20 in the first round before beating New Oxford 20-7 in the quarterfinals. Exeter dropped Dover 42-12 in the quarterfinals to set up this clash. The Eagles were also 11-0 in 2015; Exeter beat Cedar Crest in the D3 playoffs that year before falling to Cumberland Valley in the second round. … D3 playoff history: NY is making its 14th trip and is 8-13 overall with no crowns; Exeter is making its 13th trip and is 9-11 overall, including last year’s title-game win over Governor Mifflin. … Key stat: Exeter is allowing 194.8 yards a game, third-best in the L-L League. And the Eagles have yielded 125 points, tied for second-fewest in the league. Their rush-D has been solid, too: Exeter has given up a league-low 838 rushing yards. … Key kid: Exeter QB Mason Rotelli (1,388 passing yards, 21 TD flips) had five TD passes to five different receivers in the Eagles’ romp over Dover in the quarterfinals.

> District 3 Class 4A semifinals

(3) Lampeter-Strasburg (9-2) at (2) Manheim Central (10-1): Old pals collide, as the Pioneers and the Barons will do battle with a spot in the 4A championship game — against the Twin Valley-Bishop McDevitt winner — on the table. Central is 7-3 against L-S in their last 10 regular-season Section 2 meetings from 2010-19, but the Pioneers do own a D3 playoff win over the Barons over that stretch. L-S’s top priority here: Limiting Central RB Brycen Armold, who needs just 27 rushing yards for a 2,000-yard season. L-S squashed Susquehanna Township 52-6 and Central zoomed past York Suburban 62-14 in the quarterfinals, as the Barons picked up their 60th D3 playoff victory, tied for most with Bishop McDevitt, which is alive and kicking on the other end of the 4A bracket. . … D3 playoff history: L-S is making its 17th trip and is 22-12 overall, with three championships, including back-to-back 4A crowns in 2019-20; Central is making its 33rd trip and is 60-15 overall, with a D3-record 18 championships in 22 title-game appearances, another record. … Key stat: Central is averaging 52.8 points and 448.5 yards a game, both tops in the L-L League. Conversely, L-S is allowing just 177.6 yards a game, second-best in the league. Something's gotta give here. … Key kid: L-S WR-DB Hunter Hildenbrand (31 catches, 742 receiving yards, 318 rushing yards, 13 total TD, 6 INT on defense) could use some down-field chunk plays against the Barons’ defense. … FYI: Armold is at 1,973 rushing yards, and he’s poised to become just the eighth back in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. Armold also has a league-leading 31 TD runs this fall, including six scoring rips last week vs. York Suburban.

(4) Twin Valley (7-4) at (1) Bishop McDevitt (9-1): Uncharted territory for the Raiders, who picked up their first D3 playoff victory in program history last week, and now they get the rampaging Crusaders, the defending champs in this bracket, and 15-time D3 champ overall. TV topped Milton Hershey 42-29 and McD socked East Pennsboro 42-7 in the quarterfinals, as the Crusaders joined Manheim Central in the 60-win club in D3 playoff history. McD’s lone loss: 19-14 to Philly power Imhotep Charter in a season-opening nonleague game back on Aug. 27. … D3 playoff history: TV is making its second trip and is 1-1 overall; McD is making its 26th trip and is 60-9 overall, with 15 titles — second-most behind Manheim Central — including last year’s 7-0 eke-it-out win over Lampeter-Strasburg in the finale. … Key stat: TV is allowing 380.9 yards a game, second from the bottom in the L-L League, and the Raiders have surrendered 2,300-plus rushing yards. TV will need an inspired D effort against McD, which is averaging 52.4 points and 434 yards a game. … Key kid: TV RB Evan Johnson (1,003 rushing yards, 15 TD runs) had a 214-yard, 3-TD effort last week against Milton Hershey. … FYI: McD sophomore QB Stone Saunders has clicked on 145-of-209 passes (69 percent) for 2,773 yards with 41 TD tosses against (gulp) just one pick. The Manheim native has scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, UConn, Georgia, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin already in his back pocket. … Fun fact: Longtime McD skipper Jeff Weachter is a Lititz native, and he previously coached in the L-L League at Lebanon Catholic. He guided the Beavers from 1993-97.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SATURDAY’S GAME

> District 3 Class 3A championship

(3) West Perry (11-1) at (1) Wyomissing (11-0), 1 p.m.: The Spartans will go for their fourth 3A championship in a row, against a high-octane Mustangs’ outfit that piled up 63 points in a semifinal win over Lancaster Catholic last week. Wyo, which is 47-3 in its last 50 games, topped Berks County rival Hamburg 49-14 in the semifinals. Winner here goes to the PIAA playoffs and will square off against the survivor of Friday’s District 4 finale, pitting Danville (11-0) vs. Loyalsock (11-1). … D3 playoff history: West Perry is making its sixth trip and is 4-5 overall with no titles; Wyo is making its 29th trip and is 39-18 overall, with 10 titles and nine D3 playoff victories in a row heading into this tussle vs. West Perry. The Spartans are playing in their 20th D3 title game, second-most behind Manheim Central (22). Cumberland Valley has also been to 20 D3 championship tilts. West Perry’s only other finals trip was back in 1993, when the Mustangs fell to Manheim Central in the 3A title game. … Key stat: Wyo owns the top-ranked D in the L-L League; the Spartans are allowing just 148.6 yards and 7.5 points a game, and Wyo has yielded a league-low 491 passing yards. The Spartans have four shutout victories, and eight wins via the 35-point mercy rule. Wyo must curtail WP QB Marcus Quaker (2,100 passing yards, 23 TD tosses, 1,067 rushing yards, 24 TD keepers) and home-run hitter Ian Goodling (70 catches for 1,270 yards, 15 TD grabs) on the flanks. … Key kids: Wyo’s brute O-line crew — spearheaded by Penn State recruit Jven Williams and road-grader Pacen Ziegler — has taken care of business all fall. … FYI: West Perry has a single-season program-record 11 victories, including a 9-0 getaway before a setback against eventual D3-1A champ Steel-High.

