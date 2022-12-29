One player joined an elite club.
One player had a heck of a season catching passes and making plays.
One player was a wiz in the secondary.
One player put up crooked numbers on a weekly basis.
Four players helped their team win its fourth district championship in a row and reach the state semifinals.
Those eight L-L League players — Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music, Lancaster Catholic WR Jaevon Parker, Schuylkill Valley RB Dominic Giuffre, Berks Catholic DB Josiah Jordan and Wyomissing teammates OL Jven Williams, LB Matt Kramer, LB Ryker Jones and DB Drew Eisenhower — were tabbed Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State selections on Thursday.
Music was named in Class 2A; Parker, Giuffre, Jordan, Williams, Kramer, Jones and Eisenhower were named in 3A. The 6A, 5A and 4A PFW All-State teams will be released on Friday.
There are no Class 1A teams in the L-L League.
Music became just the seventh back in L-L League history to put together a 2,000-yard rushing season, finishing with 2,227 yards and 28 TD runs for A-C, which won eight games, earned the No. 1 seed in the D3-2A bracket, and finished runner-up to Trinity. Music was tabbed Section 5 Outstanding Back and Offensive Back of the Year, and he pocketed the Section 5 Lions Club Player of the Year award.
Parker hauled in 52 catches for 1,035 yards — 19.9 yards per grab — with 15 TD receptions, helping Catholic win 10 games, claim the Section 5 title and go to the D3-3A playoffs. He was named Receiver of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year in Section 5.
Giuffre rushed for 1,491 yards and caught 17 passes out of the backfield, including three TD grabs, and he helped Schuylkill Valley win six games, hang in the Section 5 race and go to the D3-3A playoffs.
Jordan marked some of the league’s top receivers on a weekly basis, and opposing quarterbacks rarely threw his way. He was tabbed Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year for his prowess in the secondary.
Williams, who is off to Penn State next month to start his college career with the Nittany Lions, Kramer, Jones and Eisenhower helped Wyomissing win 13 games, wrap up the Section 4 championship outright, and clinch the Spartans’ fourth D3-3A crown in a row — before a heart-breaking, last-minute loss to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA semifinals.
Williams was tabbed the Section 4 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year and the Lions Club Section 4 Player of the Year, and Kramer was named Section 4 Linebacker of the Year for his efforts, as Wyomissing boasted the top defense in the L-L League.
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL STANDINGS, STATS FOR 2022 SEASON
---
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205 junior
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior
Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior
Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior
John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior
Tight End
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior
Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior
Athlete
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior
Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior
Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior
Defensive Back
Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior
Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
---
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior
Running Back
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior
Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior
Wide Receiver
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior
Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior
Tight End
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior
Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior
Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior
Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel - 6-1, 280 senior
Athlete
Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior
Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore
Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior
Defensive Back
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior
Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior
Athlete
Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
---
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior
Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior
Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior
Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior
Running Back
Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior
Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior
Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior
Wide Receiver
Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior
Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior
Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior
Offensive Line
Jven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior
Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior
Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior
Peyton Wentzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior
Athlete
Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior
Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior
Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior
Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior
Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior
Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior
Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior
Defensive Back
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior
Specialist
Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore
Athlete
Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior
Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
