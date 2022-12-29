One player joined an elite club.

One player had a heck of a season catching passes and making plays.

One player was a wiz in the secondary.

One player put up crooked numbers on a weekly basis.

Four players helped their team win its fourth district championship in a row and reach the state semifinals.

Those eight L-L League players — Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music, Lancaster Catholic WR Jaevon Parker, Schuylkill Valley RB Dominic Giuffre, Berks Catholic DB Josiah Jordan and Wyomissing teammates OL Jven Williams, LB Matt Kramer, LB Ryker Jones and DB Drew Eisenhower — were tabbed Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State selections on Thursday.

Music was named in Class 2A; Parker, Giuffre, Jordan, Williams, Kramer, Jones and Eisenhower were named in 3A. The 6A, 5A and 4A PFW All-State teams will be released on Friday.

There are no Class 1A teams in the L-L League.

Music became just the seventh back in L-L League history to put together a 2,000-yard rushing season, finishing with 2,227 yards and 28 TD runs for A-C, which won eight games, earned the No. 1 seed in the D3-2A bracket, and finished runner-up to Trinity. Music was tabbed Section 5 Outstanding Back and Offensive Back of the Year, and he pocketed the Section 5 Lions Club Player of the Year award.

Parker hauled in 52 catches for 1,035 yards — 19.9 yards per grab — with 15 TD receptions, helping Catholic win 10 games, claim the Section 5 title and go to the D3-3A playoffs. He was named Receiver of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year in Section 5.

Giuffre rushed for 1,491 yards and caught 17 passes out of the backfield, including three TD grabs, and he helped Schuylkill Valley win six games, hang in the Section 5 race and go to the D3-3A playoffs.

Jordan marked some of the league’s top receivers on a weekly basis, and opposing quarterbacks rarely threw his way. He was tabbed Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year for his prowess in the secondary.

Williams, who is off to Penn State next month to start his college career with the Nittany Lions, Kramer, Jones and Eisenhower helped Wyomissing win 13 games, wrap up the Section 4 championship outright, and clinch the Spartans’ fourth D3-3A crown in a row — before a heart-breaking, last-minute loss to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA semifinals.

Williams was tabbed the Section 4 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year and the Lions Club Section 4 Player of the Year, and Kramer was named Section 4 Linebacker of the Year for his efforts, as Wyomissing boasted the top defense in the L-L League.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL STANDINGS, STATS FOR 2022 SEASON

---

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205 junior

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior

Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior

Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior

John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior

Tight End

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior

Offensive Line

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior

Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior

Athlete

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior

Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior

Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior

Defensive Back

Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior

Specialist

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior

Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High

---

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior

Running Back

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior

Wide Receiver

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior

Tight End

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior

Offensive Line

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel - 6-1, 280 senior

Athlete

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebacker

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior

Defensive Back

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior

Athlete

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse

---

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior

Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior

Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior

Running Back

Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior

Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior

Wide Receiver

Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior

Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior

Tight End

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior

Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior

Offensive Line

Jven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior

Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior

Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior

Peyton Wentzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior

Athlete

Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior

Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior

Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior

Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior

Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior

Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior

Defensive Back

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior

Specialist

Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore

Athlete

Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior

Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

TWITTER: @JeffReihart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage