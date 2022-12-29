One player joined an elite club.

One player had a heck of a season catching passes and making plays.

One player was a wiz in the secondary.

One player put up crooked numbers on a weekly basis.

Four players helped their team win its fourth district championship in a row and reach the state semifinals.

Those eight L-L League players — Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music, Lancaster Catholic WR Jaevon Parker, Schuylkill Valley RB Dominic Giuffre, Berks Catholic DB Josiah Jordan and Wyomissing teammates OL Jven Williams, LB Matt Kramer, LB Ryker Jones and DB Drew Eisenhower — were tabbed Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State selections on Thursday.

Music was named in Class 2A; Parker, Giuffre, Jordan, Williams, Kramer, Jones and Eisenhower were named in 3A. The 6A, 5A and 4A PFW All-State teams will be released on Friday.

There are no Class 1A teams in the L-L League.

Music became just the seventh back in L-L League history to put together a 2,000-yard rushing season, finishing with 2,227 yards and 28 TD runs for A-C, which won eight games, earned the No. 1 seed in the D3-2A bracket, and finished runner-up to Trinity. Music was tabbed Section 5 Outstanding Back and Offensive Back of the Year, and he pocketed the Section 5 Lions Club Player of the Year award.

Parker hauled in 52 catches for 1,035 yards — 19.9 yards per grab — with 15 TD receptions, helping Catholic win 10 games, claim the Section 5 title and go to the D3-3A playoffs. He was named Receiver of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year in Section 5.

Giuffre rushed for 1,491 yards and caught 17 passes out of the backfield, including three TD grabs, and he helped Schuylkill Valley win six games, hang in the Section 5 race and go to the D3-3A playoffs.

Jordan marked some of the league’s top receivers on a weekly basis, and opposing quarterbacks rarely threw his way. He was tabbed Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year for his prowess in the secondary.

Williams, who is off to Penn State next month to start his college career with the Nittany Lions, Kramer, Jones and Eisenhower helped Wyomissing win 13 games, wrap up the Section 4 championship outright, and clinch the Spartans’ fourth D3-3A crown in a row — before a heart-breaking, last-minute loss to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA semifinals.

Williams was tabbed the Section 4 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year and the Lions Club Section 4 Player of the Year, and Kramer was named Section 4 Linebacker of the Year for his efforts, as Wyomissing boasted the top defense in the L-L League.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL STANDINGS, STATS FOR 2022 SEASON

---

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 1A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205 junior 

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior 

Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior 

Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior 

Running Back 

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior 

John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior 

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior 

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior 

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior 

Wide Receiver 

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior 

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior 

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior 

Tight End 

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior 

Offensive Line 

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior 

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior 

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior 

Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior 

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior 

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior 

Athlete 

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior 

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior 

Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior 

Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior 

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior 

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior 

Linebacker 

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior 

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior 

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior 

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior 

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior 

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior 

Defensive Back 

Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior 

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior 

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior 

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior 

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior 

Specialist 

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior 

Athlete 

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior 

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior 

Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High 

---

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior 

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior 

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior 

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior 

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior 

Running Back 

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior 

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior 

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior 

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior 

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior 

Wide Receiver 

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior 

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior 

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior 

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior 

Tight End 

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior 

Offensive Line 

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior 

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior 

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior 

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior 

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel - 6-1, 280 senior

Athlete 

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior 

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior 

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior 

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior 

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior 

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior 

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior 

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior 

Linebacker 

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore 

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior 

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior 

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior 

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior 

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior 

Defensive Back 

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior 

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior 

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior 

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore 

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior 

Athlete 

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior 

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse 

---

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior 

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior 

Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior 

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior 

Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior 

Running Back 

Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior 

Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior 

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior 

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior 

Wide Receiver 

Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior 

Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior 

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior 

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior 

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior 

Tight End 

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior 

Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior 

Offensive Line 

Jven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior 

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior 

Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior 

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior 

Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior 

Peyton Wentzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior 

Athlete 

Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior 

Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior 

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior 

Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior 

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior 

Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior 

Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior 

Linebacker 

Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior 

Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior 

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior 

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior 

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior 

Defensive Back 

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior 

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior 

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior 

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior 

Specialist 

Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore 

Athlete 

Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior 

Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

Here are your L-L Quarterback Club all-stars, top performers, coaches for 2022 football season [list]
Lions Club tabs five top performers from 2022 L-L League football season
6 L-L League gridiron standouts earn Mini Max Awards from Maxwell Football Club
2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Review

TWITTER: @JeffReihart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next