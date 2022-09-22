From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 5 games are coming up fast. Here are some more preview items:

1. Exeter will go for a 5-0 start Friday in a Section 2 tussle at Lebanon. The Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since they soared to an 11-0 getaway back in 2015. They were finally tripped up by Cumberland Valley in the D3 playoffs that fall. … Solanco will go for a 5-0 start in a nonleague battle at old foe Conestoga Valley on Friday. The Golden Mules are 4-0 for the first time since they opened up the 2018 season with a 4-0 mark. Solanco’s best opening stretch in recent vintage? That was back in 2015, when the Mules were 9-0 before falling to Manheim Central in Week 10. But Solanco went on to win a pair of D3 playoff games that fall for an 11-win campaign. … Wyomissing is 4-0 for the fourth season in a row. The Spartans are 46-3 in their last 49 games, and they’ll take a 31-game regular-season winning streak into Friday’s Section 4 tilt at Elco. … Lancaster Catholic will go for a 5-0 start Friday when Northern Lebanon comes calling. The Crusaders are 4-0 for the first time since 2019. In 2018, Catholic opened up 10-0 before falling in the D3 playoffs. … Hamburg will go for a 5-0 start Friday at home vs. Kutztown. The Hawks had a 4-1 getaway in 2016, and they were 3-0 in 2010. Their previous best start was back in 2006, when they were 6-0, on the way to an 8-win season and a D3 playoff bid. … FYI: Hamburg at Lancaster Catholic in Week 6. … Elizabethtown will go for a 5-0 start on Friday with a trip to Twin Valley for the Bears’ Section 3 lid-lifter. This is E-town’s best opening flourish since a 5-1 getaway in 2008, and this is the Bears’ best overall start since 2007, when E-town was 9-0 before falling to Cocalico in Week 10. That Bears’ squad went on to pick up a D3 playoff victory. … Manheim Central will go for a 5-0 start Friday when Warwick comes to town. The Barons got off to a 6-0 start in 2021 before falling to … Warwick.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Reading’s O-line will be in the spotlight on Friday in Millersville, when the Red Knights tangle with Penn Manor in a Section 1 scrap. Comets’ D-end Dhamir Wesley was a force last week in Penn Manor’s 14-9 win over Cedar Crest with — get this — five pass breakups. He’s a menace along the line of scrimmage, so Reading’s O-line brigade must be wary of Mr. Wesley in this matchup, as the Knights unleash dual-threat QB Amier Burdine, who has been a wizard behind center so far. Check his numbers: 354 rushing yards — most among L-L League signal-callers — with a pair of TD keepers, plus 470 air yards with five TD tosses. Wesley and his D-line mates will be zeroed in on Burdine on Friday. Can Reading’s blockers keep Wesley and the Comets’ blitzers out of the backfield? That is the question in this clash.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LNP | LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Wilson will welcome Cedar Crest on Friday, as the Falcons try and regroup after falling to Penn Manor last week. They’ll need to get their O cranked up against a stingy Bulldogs’ D that is giving up 221 yards a game, and Wilson has allowed just 371 passing yards, second-fewest among Section 1 clubs. Cedar Crest isn’t shy about going up top — QB Jay Huber has uncorked 130 passes, most in the league — so the Falcons will have to tread lightly through the air in this tilt. Here’s a Wilson defender to know: LB Nate Capitano (13 tackles, 3 INT, 1 fumble recovery) has done quite well dropping into coverage. You know he’ll have his eyes peeled on Huber and his weapons when Cedar Crest touches down in West Lawn.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage