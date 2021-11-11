And then there were seven.

Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are prepped and ready to go for the second week of the District 3 playoffs.

Hempfield and Wilson in Class 6A, Manheim Central and Warwick in Class 5A, and Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico and Donegal in Class 4A all face win-or-go-home scenarios this weekend.

L-S is angling for its third crown in a row in the 4A bracket, while Wilson and Warwick must face the top seed — and defending champs — in their respective brackets. Meanwhile, Manheim Central and L-S get their postseasons started as the No. 2 seed in their classifications.

The Week 12 slate features six playoff games Friday and one tilt on Saturday afternoon. The Friday games start at 7 p.m. Here’s a deep dive into those matchups …

FRIDAY

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

No. 5 Wilson (8-3 overall) at No. 1 Central York (11-0): Two D3 titans will square off in York, where the rampaging Bulldogs will bring a 6-game winning streak — and a red-hot rushing offense — to town to tangle with the Panthers, who are angling for a 6A repeat. Wilson outlasted York 50-32 and CY topped Manheim Township 26-14 in the quarterfinals. This is the fourth time these teams will collide in the D3 playoffs; Wilson leads 3-0, including a 55-23 triumph in their latest meeting, a 6A quarterfinal clash in 2016. The Bulldogs’ top priority in this showdown: Curtailing CY QB Beau Pribula, a dual-threat Penn State commit, who has 2,600-plus passing yards and 32 TD strikes. … Winner gets: Hempfield or Harrisburg in the championship game. … Key kid: Wilson’s Cam Jones returned a kickoff 81 yards for a TD last week vs. York; the special teams wunderkind has three kickoff returns for scores and four punt returns for scores this season. … And this: Wilson’s D has dipped to fifth-best in the L-L League at 253 yards a game. The Bulldogs have 16 takeaways, but turnovers — Wilson has 23 of those — have been a bugaboo … Stat fact: Wilson QB Brad Hoffman and RB Jadyn Jones are both on some kind of a tear. That duo has put up back-to-back-to-back 100-yard rushing nights. In wins over Hempfield, Manheim Township and York, Hoffman has totaled 457 yards on 59 carries with six TD keepers, and Jones has rumbled for 471 yards on 73 takes with four TD dashes for the Bulldogs. Tip of the cap to Wilson’s O-line for their heavy lifting in crunch time, by the way. Hoffman is up to 871 rushing yards with 11 TD keepers, and Jones is at 1,103 rushing yards with 13 TD runs for Wilson, which successfully defended its L-L League Section 1 championship for its league-record 29th overall section crown. … Common opponents: Three of them — Exeter (CY won 35-28; Wilson lost 42-14), Hempfield (CY won 35-21; Wilson won 28-21) and York (CY won 60-14; Wilson won 50-32). … Fun fact: CY — coached by former longtime Lebanon skipper Gerry Yonchiuk — will open the 2022 campaign riding a 25-game regular-season unbeaten streak, dating back to early in the 2019 season. … Wilson playoff history: 29th trip, with seven championships in 11 title-game appearances for the Bulldogs. Wilson missed the postseason last fall for the first time since 2005 as the last team out in the 6A seedings. … CY playoff history: 14th trip for the Panthers, with one title — last year, compliments of a 48-21 win over rival York — in three title-game appearances. The Panthers were clipped by Manheim Central 24-23 in the 1990 3A finale.

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

No. 7 Exeter (7-3) at No. 2 Manheim Central (9-1): The Eagles KO’d South Western 38-21 in their playoff opener to set up this meeting against the Barons, who are fresh off earning a piece of the Section 2 title — their 27th L-L League section crown — and are back in the D3 playoffs after missing last year’s postseason for the first time since — big gulp — 1991. Exeter’s O must solve Manheim Central’s D in this matchup; the Barons have four shutout wins, and are yielding 212 yards a game, second-best in the L-L League. … Winner gets: Shippensburg or Cedar Cliff in the semifinals. … Key kids: Exeter QB Colin Payne (88-of-152 for 1,572 yards, 16 TD) pilots a potent Eagles’ attack that averages 365 yards a game. Exeter’s top back is Eric Nangle (977 rushing yards, 12 TD); he had a spiffy 209-yard, 3-TD effort in a win over Wilson earlier this season. … And this: MC LB Kahlen Watt (79 tackles, 3.5 of Central’s 24 sacks) has returned three of his five interceptions for touchdowns, and he’s also popped a punt return for a TD this season, as the Barons once again have excelled in special teams; K Connor Caterbone is 47-for-48 on PAT boots. … Stat fact: Exeter has pilfered 21 takeaways — tops in the Berks League — and is a nifty plus-13 in turnover margin. … Fun fact: Exeter junior TE Joey Schlaffer (33 catches for 606 yards, 5 TD) recently made a verbal commitment to Penn State. … Common opponents: A pair of them — Wilson (Exeter won 42-14; Manheim Central won 24-21) and Hempfield (Exeter lost 17-14; Manheim Central won 14-0). … FYI: Exeter and Manheim Central will be Section 2 combatants in 2022, when the 13 Berks League teams join the L-L League as associate members. … Exeter playoff history: 12th trip, with a trio of semifinal appearances to the Eagles’ credit. Exeter forfeited a 3A semifinal in 1998 to Manheim Central because of a death in the program. Last semifinal trip was in 2019, when the Eagles fell to eventual 5A runner-up Cedar Cliff. … Manheim Central playoff history: Pull up a chair. It’s the 33rd trip for the Barons, and Manheim Central owns a D3-record 18 championships in a D3-record 22 title-game trips; the Barons’ last title was a 48-14 win over rival Cocalico in the 2018 5A finale. Manheim Central’s all-time D3 playoff record is a staggering 59-14.

No. 8 Warwick (7-4) at No. 1 Governor Mifflin (8-0): This should be a rematch of last year’s district finale, but the Warriors — you’ll recall — had to forfeit the title to the Mustangs because of coronavirus issues at Warwick. A year later, they’re set to knock heads, this time in the quarterfinals. Governor Mifflin is simply scorching, averaging 415 yards a game — including 390 ground stripes a game — while piling up one mercy-rule victory after another. Warwick’s mission: Slowing down the state’s top-ranked 5A team. … Winner gets: Spring Grove or Waynesboro in the semifinals. … Key kid: GM RB Nick Singleton, a Penn State commit, is the X-factor. The blue-chipper breakaway back has 1,502 rushing yards with a lights-out 32 TD jaunts, and he averages a cool 12.4 yards a carry. Catch him if you can. And Warwick simply must. … And this: Warwick has a 2,000-yard passer (QB Jack Reed has 2,249 air yards with 17 TD strikes), a 1,000-yard receiver (WR Cooper Eckert leads the L-L League with 67 receptions and 1,093 air yards) and a 1,000-yard back (RB Christian Royer is at 1,179 ground stripes with 21 TD runs) as the Warriors are averaging 398 yards a game, third-best in the L-L League. … Stat fact: Governor Mifflin has outscored its foes 138-0 in the first quarter and 235-20 in the first half this season. … FYI: Warwick and Governor Mifflin will be Section 2 foes in 2022, when the 13 Berks League squads join the L-L League as associate members. … Common opponents: Just one — Cocalico (Warwick lost 27-21; Governor Mifflin won 56-0). … Fun fact: This is the first meeting between the Warriors and the Mustangs since they were L-L League Section 1 foes back in 1999. They’ll be section rivals again starting next fall. … Warwick playoff history: 9th trip for the Warriors, and the previous three were certainly eventful. In 2018, Warwick clocked Palmyra 64-0 in a driving rainstorm in Lititz for its first playoff victory, before falling to Cedar Cliff in the 5A quarterfinals. In 2019, Warwick went to the semifinals for the first time in program history, falling to eventual champ Cocalico. Last fall, the Warriors were undefeated and sailing right along, earning a spot in the 5A title game opposite Governor Mifflin. But again, a coronavirus outbreak at Warwick forced the Warriors to forfeit the hardware to the Mustangs. … Governor Mifflin playoff history: 17th trip, and 16th appearance in a row, dating back to 2006. The Mustangs are the reigning champs, after falling in three previous title-game trips, including a tight-squeeze 30-29 setback to Manheim Central in the 2017 5A finale.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 10 Big Spring (8-3) at No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1): The Bulldogs pulled off the shocker of the first round, beating No. 7 Conrad Weiser, a semifinalist in this bracket last year. It was the first playoff win in program history for Big Spring, which gets a piping-hot Pioneers team that has won nine games in a row and is angling for a three-peat in this bracket. L-S’s lone setback was a 45-22 loss at 5A quarterfinalist Warwick back in Week 1. Can Big Spring pull off another upset and knock the champs off their perch? … Winner gets: Donegal or Kennard-Dale in the semifinals. … Key kid: L-S triggerman QB Berkeley Wagner is a dual-threat wizard: He has 1,150 passing yards, 658 rushing yards and 27 total TD for the Pioneers, who are averaging 380 yards a game, fourth-best in the L-L League. … And this: L-S owns the top-ranked D in the L-L League at 183 yards a game, and the Pioneers have allowed a league-low 950 rushing yards and a league-low 887 passing yards, with four shutout victories. … Stat fact: Big Spring is cranking out 367 yards a game, and the Bulldogs have a nice 1-2 punch in QB Ethan Eisenberg (75-of-129 for 1,590 yards, 22 TD throws) and bullish RB Dillon Wakefield (168 carries for 1,295 yards, 7.7 avg., 21 TD). They’ll test L-S’s brick-wall D, which has 55 tackles for losses, 41 QB hurries and 23 takeaways, including 12 interceptions — four apiece by vet DB patrolmen Giovanni Malatesta and Wagner. … Common opponents: None. … Big Spring playoff history: Short but sweet for the Bulldogs, who are in the postseason for the second time. Their previous trip was in 2010, when Big Spring fell to — ta-da — L-S by a 41-13 score in a 3A first-rounder. … L-S playoff history: 16th trip for the Pioneers, and 12th in a row, with back-to-back 4A crowns to go along with a 3A title in 2007 for three championships in four title-game appearances.

No. 5 Cocalico (6-4) at No. 4 Berks Catholic (6-4): The Eagles are still feeling some good vibes from their 5A crown in 2019, and despite a Week 10 setback against rival Manheim Central, Cocalico will bring its powerful rushing attack and rugged O-line to Reading to square off against the Saints, who are no strangers to a district bracket. Two premier D3 programs butting heads in this scrap. … Winner gets: Bishop McDevitt or Northern York in the semifinals. … Key kid: Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa leads the L-L League in rushing yards (1,863) and TD runs (23). He has six TD scampers of 70 yards or longer this season, and he averages 8.3 yards a carry. Bourassa is a 137-yard night away from a coveted 2,000-yard campaign. … And this: Cocalico has 2,986 rushing yards, most among L-L League teams. Bourassa has a lot to do with that, but a much-deserved salute to the Eagles’ vet O-line, which is keyed by South Carolina commit Ryan Brubaker. … Common opponents: Just one — Governor Mifflin (Cocalico lost 56-0; Berks Catholic lost 42-13). … Stat fact: BC RB Christian Cacchione has rushed for 1,020 yards (7.0 yards per carry) with 18 TD runs. He’ll face a Cocalico defensive unit that’s been singed for 371 yards a game, last in the L-L League. The Eagles have surrendered 1,966 passing yards, most in the L-L League. … Fun fact: Cocalico and Berks Catholic will be Section 4 rivals in 2022 when the 13 Berks League squads join the L-L League as associate members. That must-see section will also include D3-4A playoff qualifier Conrad Weiser, D3-4A quarterfinalist Donegal, 2020 D3-4A runner-up Elco, back-to-back D3-4A champ L-S, D3-4A playoff qualifier Octorara, and — oh yeah — rampaging undefeated D3-3A No. 1 seed Wyomissing. If you lost count, six of those seven teams made the playoffs this fall. L-L League Section 4 football will be its own little soap opera over the next four seasons. Stay tuned. … Cocalico playoff history: 24th trip for the Eagles, who have three championship trophies in the case, including a 5A crown compliments of a win over Cedar Cliff in 2019. … Berks Catholic playoff history: 9th trip for the Saints, with four championships in six title-game appearances. BC won 2A titles in 2013 and 2015 and 4A crowns in 2016 and 2017, and the Saints fell to L-S in the 2019 4A finale. … FYI: Cocalico’s Anthony Bourassa feature story.

No. 6 Donegal (7-2) at No. 3 Kennard-Dale (9-1): The Indians are juiced for their first D3 playoff appearance since 2014, and they’ll get a red-hot Rams’ squad that is riding a 9-game winning tear. Two well-rested teams here, both itching for a spot in the 4A Final Four. … Winner gets: L-S or Big Spring in the semifinals. … Key kid: Donegal won’t go up top very often, but Indians’ Wing-T QB Landen Baughman must be wary of K-D DB Garrett McCleary, who has five interceptions and 37 tackles to spark the Rams’ secondary. … And this: K-D’s lone loss this season was an 18-16 home setback against Octorara back in Week 1. The Rams have responded — pow — with nine straight wins; their nine victories are a single-season program record. They also won the YAIAA Section 2 title for the first time in program history. … Stat fact: Donegal is allowing 267 yards a game; the Indians’ D is with the lead pack in the L-L League, and is tasked with slowing down K-D’s run-first attack; the Rams — who have a nonleague win over L-L League entrant Solanco this season — have gouged out 2,995 rushing yards, and feature three backs with 400-plus ground stripes, including Micah Partee (647 yards, 8 TD). Donegal’s top tackler is ball-hawker LB Noah Rohrer (77 stops, 16 for losses, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble). … Common opponents: One here — Eastern York (Donegal won 42-14; K-D won 42-21). … Donegal playoff history: 7th trip for the Indians, and their first in seven years. Donegal reached back-to-back D3-2A finals in 1989 and 1990, falling to Delone Catholic both times. … K-D playoff history: 4th trip for the Rams, who are 0-3 and back in the postseason for the first time since three trips in a row in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

SATURDAY

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

No. 6 Hempfield (7-4) at No. 2 Harrisburg (10-1), 1 p.m.: The Black Knights, fresh off a 35-2 drubbing of CD East in the quarterfinals, are in the D3 semifinals for the first time since 2015, and Hempfield will bring its stifling-hot defense to the capital city to tangle with the Cougars, who crunched Carlisle 36-7 last week. These teams squared off in the 6A quarterfinals in 2018; Harrisburg won 42-0. … Winner gets: Wilson or Central York in the championship game. … Key kid: Hempfield LB Aidan Shorter had four tackles and a pick-6 interception return for a TD last week vs. CD East, when the Knights had three picks and held the Panthers to 122 total yards. … And this: Harrisburg’s lone setback this season was a 49-13 nonleague loss against undefeated 5A 1-seed Governor Mifflin. … Stat fact: Harrisburg’s blitz-happy defense has produced 104 tackles for losses and 40.5 sacks. The ringleaders are D-end Terrell Reynolds (79 tackles, 29 for losses, 18.5 sacks), LB Anthony Day (98 tackles, 14 for losses, 1 sack, 5 pass breakups) and LB Micah Chambers (66 tackles, 20 for losses, 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles). DB Justin Cook has also been a headache in the secondary with 10 interceptions. … Common opponents: A pair — Manheim Township (Hempfield won 17-14; Harrisburg won 20-17 in OT) and CD East (Hempfield won 35-2; Harrisburg won 25-20). … Hempfield playoff history: 13th trip for the Knights, and their quarterfinal win was their first postseason victory since a 31-28 triumph over Dallastown in the 6A quarterfinals in 2017. Deepest D3 trip was a finals appearance back in 1984 — Hempfield fell to Cumberland Valley 31-9 in the 3A title game — with five previous semifinal appearances. … Harrisburg playoff history: 18th trip for the Cougars, who have three titles and six championship-game appearances under their pigskin belts. Latest crown was in 2018, a 6A finals dub over rival Central Dauphin. The Cougars qualified for the playoffs last year, but forfeited to eventual runner-up York because of coronavirus issues. Harrisburg hasn’t not qualified for the playoffs since 2011. … FYI: Hempfield’s Deyvid Palepale feature story.

