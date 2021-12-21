Six L-L League senior football standouts have been rewarded handsomely with Mini Max Awards from the Maxwell Football Club.

Players from District 1, 3, 11 and 12 were eligible for the award, and they were nominated by their coaches for on-field football performance, academics and community service.

Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh, Annville-Cleona RB Rogan Harter, Manheim Central QB Judd Novak, Octorara RB-DB Mike Trainor, Lampeter-Strasburg QB-DB Berkeley Wagner and Elco RB-LB Luke Williams were honored.

The Maxwell Club will announce its Pennsylvania Player of the Year at its annual banquet on Jan. 20. The Jim Henry Award, given to the top player in the Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey region, will be announced Feb. 2.

The six L-L League players — who were all first-team all-stars this past fall — are all eligible for those awards.

Harbaugh had a terrific dual-threat season behind center for Hempfield, completing 136-of-228 passes for 1,949 yards with 14 TD tosses, along with 670 rushing yards on 179 carries with six TD keepers, and he was tabbed Section 1 Back of the Year after helping the Black Knights reach the D3-6A semifinals.

Harter had an explosive season carrying the ball for A-C, piling up 1,005 yards on 82 carries — 12.3 yards per pop — with 11 TD sprints.

Novak had a great dual-threat season piloting Central, clicking on 146-of-243 passes for 1,898 yards with 23 TD throws, plus 603 rushing yards on 104 carries with nine TD keepers as the Barons shared the Section 2 crown and went back to the D3-5A playoffs.

Trainor capped his career at Octorara in style with 1,021 rushing yards on 105 carries — 9.7 yards per take — with eight TD runs, plus 27 catches for 373 yards with four TD grabs. The Section 4 Defensive Back of the Year had 53 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles for the Braves, who won a program-record eight games and went to the D3 playoffs for the first time in school history.

Wagner was a dual-threat wizard at QB for L-S, completing 84-of-153 passes for 1,472 yards with 18 TD tosses and 821 rushing yards on 146 carries with 15 TD keepers, helping the Pioneers defend their Section 3 title and go to the D3-4A championship game for the third year in a row.

Wagner captured Section 3 co-Outstanding Back of the Year honors, and he was the Section 3 Defensive Back of the Year after registering 59 tackles with four interceptions.

Williams came up big on both sides of the ball for Elco; he rushed for 1,350 yards on 200 carries with 12 TD runs on offense, and he was named Section 4 Linebacker of the Year after amassing 115 tackles, with 13 sticks for losses and three sacks.

