Postseason awards continue to pile up for Lancaster-Lebanon League football standouts.

Six players on Monday received Mini Max Awards from the prestigious Maxwell Football Club, and they’re now eligible to receive Jim Henry Player of the Year honors early in the new year.

Annville-Cleona senior Alex Long, Cocalico senior Tyler Angstadt, Hamburg senior Xander Menapace, Garden Spot junior Kye Harting, Manheim Township senior Jake Cramer and Wilson senior Cam Jones received Mini Max honors.

Players from Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12 were eligible for the award. Players were nominated by their coaches, based on on-field performance, academics and community service.

The five L-L League honorees will appear at the Maxwell Club Player of the Year banquet on Feb. 5 in Drexel Hill; the Henry Award, given to the top player from the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware region, will be handed out at the National Award Gala in Wilkes-Barre on March 9.

Long, A-C’s multi-purpose threat, rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns, caught 13 passes for 122 yards with three TD grabs, and he piled 117 tackles, with six stops for losses, six pass breakups and an interception for the Dutchmen, who earned the No. 1 seed and finished runner-up in the District 3 Class 2A bracket. Long was named the Section 5 Linebacker of the Year for his exploits.

Angstadt, Cocalico’s two-way threat, rushed for 284 yards with three TD runs, and he amassed 137 tackles, including 17 sticks for losses, plus a pair of sacks, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts from his linebacker spot for the Eagles, who won the District 3 Class 5A championship before falling to eventual PIAA champ Pine-Richland in the state semifinals.

Menapace, Hamburg's dual-threat QB and Section 5 all-star, clicked on 151-of-238 passes for 1,833 yards with 16 TD strikes, plus another 594 rushing yards with 14 TD keepers as the Hawks won nine games, including a District 3 Class 3A playoff game.

Harting had a glittering 1,000-pass, 1,000-rush season behind center for the Spartans, who went to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. Harting hit on 133-of-247 passes for 1,974 yards with 20 TD tosses, and he rushed for 1,110 yards with 13 TD keepers.

Cramer, a linebacker, piled up 76 tackles and he recovered a fumble for the Blue Streaks, who went all the way to the District 3 Class 6A championship game before falling to eventual PIAA runner-up Harrisburg in the finale.

Jones, a Holy Cross commit and dual-threat performer for the Bulldogs, was named Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year after he rushed for 999 yards with 19 TD runs, caught 20 passes for 295 yards with a pair of TD snags, and returned five punts for touchdowns for Wilson, which went to the District 3 Class 6A playoffs. Jones was also the Lions Club Section 1 Player of the Year.

