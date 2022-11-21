From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

And then there were five … Manheim Township, Cocalico, Exeter, Manheim Central and Wyomissing are still standing. The Blue Streaks, Eagles, Eagles and Barons are prepping for D3 championship games, while the Spartans are gearing up for a PIAA showdown of epic proportions. Keep reading. Getting you set for all of those matchups with Thanksgiving (gobble, gobble) right up around the curve:

1. Safe to say freshly minted D3-3A champ Wyomissing (12-0) will get its trickiest test to date on Friday, when the Spartans gas up the bus and trek to Danville to take on the undefeated District 4-champ Ironmen (12-0) in a state 3A quarterfinal. If you thought Wyo’s defense has been gnarly this fall, take a look at what Danville’s D is doing: The Ironmen have (wait for it) eight victories via shutout, including their first three games in a row to open the season, and four whitewashes in a row around mid-season. The damage: 58-0 over Bloomsburg; 52-0 over Line Mountain; 69-0 over Central Columbia; 51-0 over Lewisburg; 42-0 over Montoursville; 35-0 over Berwick; 65-0 over Bellefonte; and 49-0 over Athens. Including Danville’s 41-20 win over Loyalsock in the D4 finale, the Ironmen — who call Section 2 of the Heartland Conference home — have outscored their foes (gulp) 598-56 this season. That’s an aggregate score of 49.8 to 4.7. … Wyo, including its 63-7 romp over West Perry in the D3 finale, has outscored its competition 533-90. That’s an aggregate 44.4 to 7.5. The Spartans have shutout wins over Kennard-Dale (49-0), Pottsville (49-0), Elco (42-0) and Lampeter-Strasburg (21-0) and Wyo is allowing just 165.3 yards a game (No. 1 in the league) and has yielded 1,309 rushing yards (second-fewest in the league) and 675 passing yards (fewest in the league). Sounds like offense could be at a premium when Wyo and Danville lock horns on Friday. … FYI: The Wyo-Danville survivor gets the winner of D12 champ Neumann-Goretti vs. D11 champ Northwestern Lehigh in the state semifinals.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Manheim Central’s secondary will get a workout on Friday when the Barons (11-1) take on top-seeded Bishop McDevitt (10-1) for D3-4A gold in Harrisburg. That’s a 6 p.m. kickoff, by the way. Plan accordingly. McD QB Stone Saunders is up to 44 TD strikes against just one pick this season, and he has blue-chip wideouts Tyshawn Russell and Rico Scott at his disposal on the flanks. Saunders flipped three TD tosses to Russell in the Crusaders’ 47-3 triumph over Twin Valley in the semifinals. Four MC DB-types to watch in this clash: Bode Sipel (45 tackles, 2 INT), Landon McGallicher (38 tackles, 1 fumble recovery), Sonny Callahan (23 tackles, 1 INT) and Aaron Enterline (3 INT) must keep tabs on the Russell-Scott pass-catching duo — while the Barons’ front seven pressures Saunders and makes him uncomfortable in the pocket. Central has 13 interceptions and 24 takeaways, and the Barons will need that kind of an opportunistic D against McD’s high-octane attack. … FYI: The MC-McD survivor gets the winner of D12 champ Bonner-Prendergast vs. D2 champ Crestwood in the PIAA semifinals.

3. Strength in numbers for Manheim Township’s receiving corps, as the Blue Streaks (9-3) continue to do damage through the air with their pinpoint passing attack. QB Hayden Johnson is up to 2,513 passing yards and 26 TD strikes. And he has four sure-handed receivers at the ready: Landon Kennel (64-706, 15 TD), Nick Palumbo (34-412, 4 TD), Asher Wolfe (32-439, 2 TD) and Charlie Kingsbury (29-250, 1 TD) have all made plays on the flanks. Township’s O didn’t skip a beat after Nick Good and Jake Laubach were lost with season-ending injuries. The Streaks — who will go for D3-6A gold on Saturday at defending champ Harrisburg (9-2) — turned to their depth and guys stepped in and stepped up. Good had 23 catches for 279 yards with two TD grabs in four games before he was injured. Laubach could run and catch out of the backfield as a dual-threat kid before he went down at mid-season. Township’s O X-factor has been RB Declan Clancy; he’s rushed for 812 yards with 13 TD runs — including a 130-yard, 3 TD effort in the semifinals against Hempfield — and he has 12 catches out of the backfield, as Township averages 360.5 yards and 33.6 points a game. … One last Johnson stat update: The junior signal-caller is up to 4,532 career passing yards with 51 TD throws. … FYI: The MT-Harrisburg winner gets the survivor of D6 champ State College vs. WPIAL champ North Allegheny in the state semifinals. State College outlasted D10 champ Erie McDowell 57-50 in triple-OT in that sublime sub-regional.

And this: Friday's Cocalico-Exeter winner gets the survivor of WPIAL champ Pine-Richland vs. D10 entrant Erie Cathedral Prep in the state semifinals.

