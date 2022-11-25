From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

One final primer for this weekend’s D3 and PIAA playoff games, involving five L-L League outfits:

1. Exeter’s top priority on Friday night when Cocalico backs up the bus in Reading for the D3-5A finale: Curtailing the Eagles’ red-hot rushing attack, which means winning the battles up front, and keeping tabs on Cocalico FB Sam Steffey, a 1,700-yard rusher with 22 TD romps. He’s at 600 rushing yards with seven TD runs in three playoff games. Exeter has been fantastic in the run-stuffing department all fall. Heck, the Eagles still haven’t given up 1,000 total rushing yards — in 12 games. They have been stingy on D, thanks in large part to this fearsome 3-pack of wrap-and-tacklers: LB Lucas Palange (74 tackles, 9 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries) and D-tackles Kyle Lash (54 tackles, 17 for losses, 4.5 sacks, 13 QB hurries) and Anthony Caccese (35 tackles, 21 for losses, 7 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 6 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles) have silenced pretty much every rushing attack in sight, as Exeter has amassed 95 stops for losses, 28 sacks and 81 QB hurries, plus 27 takeaways. They’ll know what’s coming with Cocalico’s Veer. Easier said than done, of course, but now they just have to stop it.

2. We’ve spent the week documenting Danville’s gnarly defense, which is allowing just 4.7 points a game, and the Ironmen have eight — eight! — shutout victories in 12 games. That’s pretty amazing. Now Danville’s defensive unit is tasked with slowing down Wyomissing’s punishing Wing-T attack, which gouged out 626 rushing yards last week in the D3-3A finale vs. West Perry, and features any number of backs with breakaway ability, running behind a stout O-line. Three Danville ‘backers to watch on Friday, when the Ironmen host Wyo in a PIAA-3A state quarterfinal: Mason Raup (136 tackles, 18 for losses, 2 forced fumbles, 4 QB hurries), Case Cush (97 tackles, 16 for losses, 4.5 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 5 pass breakups) and Cam Kiersch (81 tackles, 15 for losses, 3.5 sacks) have spearheaded an Ironmen D attack that has produced 30 sacks, 39 QB hurries and 142 sticks for losses with 29 takeaways. Funky numbers galore for Danville’s D. But some equally funky numbers for Wyo’s O. Fascinating matchup here between the two top-ranked 3A teams in the state. Come late Friday, one of them will win and advance. The other will see a terrific season come to a halt.

3. Harrisburg must tame Manheim Township’s offense on Saturday afternoon, when the host Cougars and the Blue Streaks do battle for D3-6A supremacy. Township has scored 79 points in two playoff games, flashing a solid run-pass balance. We already told you about Harrisburg D-end Terrell Reynolds (101 tackles, 29 for losses, 19.5 sacks) and his tackling exploits. But he’s had plenty of help; DB Kyle Williams (54 tackles, 11 for losses, 1 sack, 4 pass breakups from his safety spot), LB Ryan Epps (49 tackles, 15 for losses, 3.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) and DE Jyrell Britton (52 tackles, 16 for losses, 2 forced fumbles) have helped Harrisburg’s D pile up 100 hits for losses and 36 sacks, plus 28 takeaways. You think the Cougars have payback on their mind after Township KO’d Harrisburg 24-20 back in Week 3? The rematch is for 6A gold.

