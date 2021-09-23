Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Week 5 games ...

Donegal at Elco: A couple of run-first offenses will square off in Myerstown, where the Indians will unleash their Wing-T and the Raiders will go to work behind their Veer scheme. Elco QB Cole Thomas (212 rushing yards, 5 TD) and slugger RB Luke Williams (376 rushing yards, 2 TD) have been tough to bring down. Keep an eye on Donegal LB Connor Hyle (24 tackles, 2 for losses, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) to read and react and help key the Indians’ defensive charge. FYI: Donegal is angling for a 4-game winning streak; Elco is looking to avoid a 3-game slide. Plenty of motivation on both sidelines here.

Penn Manor at Solanco: The Comets are looking to ride the momentum from last Friday’s electrifying Hail Mary win over Warwick, but Penn Manor will need a rugged defensive effort against the Golden Mules, who have gouged out a league-best 1,167 rushing yards while cranking out 328 yards a game. PM middle ‘backer Jimmy Keck piled up seven tackles, including one hit for a loss, against Warwick. He and his D mates better be ready to stuff Solanco’s run. FYI: Penn Manor is 3-1, its best start since a 4-0 getaway in 2013.

Manheim Township at Cocalico: The Blue Streaks’ top priority? Simple: Curtailing the Eagles’ Flexbone attack, which features shifty RB Anthony Bourassa. All he’s done is rush for a league-best 710 yards (9.2 yards per carry) with eight TD runs, including an epic 313-yard, 3-TD night in a win over Garden Spot last week. Township must plug up the gaps — and quickly — so keep an eye on DT Connor Mellott, who has piled up 13 tackles, with five stops for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery. The quicker Mellott and his D mates can slow down Bourassa, the better for Township. FYI: Township is 3-0 vs. Cocalico in this league-mandated crossover series.

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic: Crusaders’ scatback Tony Cruz is coming off a nifty 169-yard, 2-TD rushing night against Columbia, and his 403 rushing yards are fourth-most in the league. The Dutchmen’s biggest bugaboo in their first three games has been rush defense; A-C has given up 909 ground stripes, second-most in the league — and in one less game. Two Dutchmen defenders who must help contain Cruz: DB Phoenix Music (30 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) and LB Dominic Funk (28 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup). A-C can’t let Cruz run wild. FYI: Catholic is riding a 4-game winning streak vs. A-C.

Garden Spot at Pequea Valley: Braves’ WR Jon Carter is a real burner; he has nine receptions for 204 yards — that’s a spiffy 22.7 yards per grab — with a pair of TD catches, including a 75-yarder in a win over Jenkintown last Saturday. Spartans’ DB Derrick Lambert (8 tackles, 3 INT, 2 pass breakups) is off to a hot start in the pass-coverage department, and he’ll be called upon to help keep tabs on Carter. FYI: Garden Spot (0-4) and Lebanon (0-4) are the lone winless teams in the league.

