Four Lancaster-Lebanon League senior football standouts have been selected to compete in the PSFCA East/West games later this spring in Harrisburg.

Manheim Central QB Judd Novak and Elco LB Luke Williams will play for the East in the big-school game, and Northern Lebanon LB Kalani Adams and Lancaster Catholic P-K Daniel Mueller will play for the East in the small-school game.

Those games are set for May 29, starting at noon, at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

Novak, a Kutztown recruit, clicked on 146-of-243 passes for 1,898 yards with 23 touchdown strikes through the air, and he added 603 rushing yards and nine TD keepers last fall for Manheim Central, which shared the Section 2 title and went to the D3 playoffs. Novak was tabbed a first-team section all-star, and he earned PA Football News all-state and EasternPaFootball all-star honors.

Williams, a Bloomsburg recruit, piled up 115 tackles, with 13 stops for losses and a trio of sacks for Elco. He was named Section 4 Linebacker of the Year and he was a first-team section all-star pick for his efforts.

Novak and Williams also pocketed prestigious Mini Max Awards last fall.

Adams was a force off the edge for Northern Lebanon, piling up 100-plus tackles as the Vikings made a return trip to the D3 playoffs. The Shippensburg recruit was a second-team section all-star selection.

Mueller, a Villanova recruit, averaged 42 yards per punt and he booted one field goal for Lancaster Catholic, and he was rewarded handsomely for his fine special teams season with PA Football Writers all-state and EasternPaFootball all-star nods, and Mueller was a first-team section all-star punter and a second-team section all-star kicker repping the Crusaders, who went to the D3 playoffs.

Northern Lebanon skipper Jason Rice will serve as an assistant coach for the East squad in the small-school game. He took the Vikings to the D3 playoffs in his rookie season on the job in Fredericksburg this past fall.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage