The Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State team was released on Saturday, and 37 Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts were honored, with 21 players earning first-team accolades. District 3 Class 3A champ Wyomissing led the way with seven honorees, while District 3 Class 2A runner-up Annville-Cleona and District 3 Class 5A runner-up Exeter had four players apiece tabbed by coaches from across the state.
Here are the PFN Coaches Select L-L League honorees:
CLASS 6A
FIRST TEAM
Hayden Johnson, QB, Manheim Township
Landon Kennel, WR, Manheim Township
Cam Jones, KR-PR, Wilson
Amier Burdine, defensive athlete, Reading
SECOND TEAM
Austin Day, long snapper, Manheim Township
Deyvid Palepale, DT, Hempfield
CLASS 5A
FIRST TEAM
Andre Weidman, RB, Ephrata
Sam Steffey, RB, Cocalico
Josiah Forren, RB, Solanco
Anthony Caccese, OT, Exeter
Carter Smith, long snapper, Solanco
Josiah Forren, KR-PR, Solanco
Joey Schlaffer, offensive athlete, Exeter
Kyle Lash, DT, Exeter
Chuckie Drain, DE, Cocalico
Elijah Cunningham, DB, Solanco
SECOND TEAM
Kye Harting, QB, Garden Spot
Lucas Palange, OG, Exeter
Nate Conover, long snapper, Ephrata
Tyler Angstadt, LB, Cocalico
CLASS 4A
SECOND TEAM
Zac Hahn, QB, Manheim Central
Aaron Enterline, WR, Manheim Central
Luke Hines, DE, Lampeter-Strasburg
Luke Shaffer, LB, Northern Lebanon
Rocco Daugherty, LB, Manheim Central
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM
Charlie McIntyre, RB, Wyomissing
Matt Kramer, RB, Wyomissing
Jven Williams, OG, Wyomissing
Pacen Ziegler, OT, Wyomissing
Ian Levering, K, Wyomissing
Drew Eisenhower, DB, Wyomissing
SECOND TEAM
Xander Menapace, QB, Hamburg
Jaevon Parker, WR, Lancaster Catholic
Caleb Brewer, TE, Wyomissing
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM
Phoenix Music, RB, Annville-Cleona
SECOND TEAM
Jonathan Shay, DE, Annville-Cleona
Alex Long, LB, Annville-Cleona
Cael Harter, DB, Annville-Cleona
