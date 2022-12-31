Manheim Twp. vs. Harrisburg - District 3 6A football championship
Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson (9) attempts a pass against Harrisburg during first-half action of the District 3 Class 6A football championship game at Severance Field at Harrisburg High School on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

The Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State team was released on Saturday, and 37 Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts were honored, with 21 players earning first-team accolades. District 3 Class 3A champ Wyomissing led the way with seven honorees, while District 3 Class 2A runner-up Annville-Cleona and District 3 Class 5A runner-up Exeter had four players apiece tabbed by coaches from across the state.

15 L-L League standouts pick up Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A [lists]
8 L-L League standouts earn Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State honors in Class 2A, 3A [lists]

Here are the PFN Coaches Select L-L League honorees:

CLASS 6A 

FIRST TEAM

Hayden Johnson, QB, Manheim Township

Landon Kennel, WR, Manheim Township

Cam Jones, KR-PR, Wilson

Amier Burdine, defensive athlete, Reading

Interview with Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]
Interview with Wilson's Cam Jones at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

SECOND TEAM

Austin Day, long snapper, Manheim Township

Deyvid Palepale, DT, Hempfield

Hempfield football star Deyvid Palepale transferring to IMG Academy

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM

Andre Weidman, RB, Ephrata

Sam Steffey, RB, Cocalico

Josiah Forren, RB, Solanco

Anthony Caccese, OT, Exeter

Carter Smith, long snapper, Solanco

Josiah Forren, KR-PR, Solanco

Joey Schlaffer, offensive athlete, Exeter

Kyle Lash, DT, Exeter

Chuckie Drain, DE, Cocalico

Elijah Cunningham, DB, Solanco

Interview with Ephrata's Andre Weidman at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]
Interview with Solanco's Josiah Forren at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]
Interview with Exeter's Joey Schlaffer at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

SECOND TEAM

Kye Harting, QB, Garden Spot

Lucas Palange, OG, Exeter

Nate Conover, long snapper, Ephrata

Tyler Angstadt, LB, Cocalico

CLASS 4A

SECOND TEAM

Zac Hahn, QB, Manheim Central

Aaron Enterline, WR, Manheim Central

Luke Hines, DE, Lampeter-Strasburg

Luke Shaffer, LB, Northern Lebanon

Rocco Daugherty, LB, Manheim Central

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Charlie McIntyre, RB, Wyomissing

Matt Kramer, RB, Wyomissing

Jven Williams, OG, Wyomissing

Pacen Ziegler, OT, Wyomissing

Ian Levering, K, Wyomissing

Drew Eisenhower, DB, Wyomissing

SECOND TEAM

Xander Menapace, QB, Hamburg

Jaevon Parker, WR, Lancaster Catholic

Caleb Brewer, TE, Wyomissing

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Phoenix Music, RB, Annville-Cleona

SECOND TEAM

Jonathan Shay, DE, Annville-Cleona

Alex Long, LB, Annville-Cleona

Cael Harter, DB, Annville-Cleona

Interview with Annville-Cleona's Alex Long at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]
Here are your L-L Quarterback Club all-stars, top performers, coaches for 2022 football season [list]
Lions Club tabs five top performers from 2022 L-L League football season
Lebanon County football coaches name top performers from 2022 season [list]
Unveiling the first L-L League football Big 25 all-star team
Manheim Touchdown Club honors L-L League football all-academic teams for 2022 season
2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Review

