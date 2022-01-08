EasternPaFootball on Friday released its all-stars for the 2021 gridiron season, featuring players from Districts 1, 2, 3, 11 and 12, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League was well-represented with 34 players listed in five classifications.

CLASS 6A

Seven local honorees here, including first-team nods for Manheim Township WR Anthony Ivey, Wilson O-lineman Jon Ramsey and Wilson specialist Cam Jones, plus honorable mention awards for Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh, Wilson RB Jadyn Jones, Cedar Crest LB Aadyn Richards and Wilson LB T.J. Flite.

CLASS 5A

Jackpot for the L-L League with 12 selections here, including a pair of first-teamers in Warwick WR Cooper Eckert and Manheim Central O-lineman Jeff Hauser. A trio of players earned second-team honors: Manheim Central WR Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central QB Judd Novak and Manheim Central LB Kahlen Watt. And seven L-L League standouts picked up honorable mention nods: Warwick QB Jack Reed, Ephrata RB Andre Weidman, Solanco K Trent McDowell, Ephrata D-lineman Deric Hoover, Manheim Central D-lineman Logan Saunders and Solanco DB’s Josiah Forren and Elijah Cunningham.

CLASS 4A

Eleven L-L League players picked up awards here, including first-team honors for Lampeter-Strasburg TE Beau Heyser, L-S O-lineman Nick Del Grande, Cocalico O-lineman Ryan Brubaker and Garden Spot K Walker Martin. Meanwhile, Cocalico O-lineman Jared Stauffer and Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa were named to the second team, and L-S QB Berkeley Wagner, Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara D-lineman Kaden King, Donegal DB Landen Baughman and Octorara DB Mike Trainor picked up honorable mention status.

CLASS 3A

Two picks here: Lancaster Catholic P Daniel Mueller was a first-team selection and Northern Lebanon O-lineman Mitchell Hetrick was an honorable mention pick.

CLASS 2A

Columbia QB Robert Footman was a first-team selection and his top target, WR J’von Collazo, was a second-team pick, rounding out the L-L League’s haul.

