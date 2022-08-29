From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 2 is on deck. Time is flying.

1. Not one, not two, but three trophy games on the Week 2 slate. We’ll dive deeper into these matchups later in the week for sure, but here’s a quick primer: Reading (0-1) is at Muhlenberg (1-0) in the Battle of the Boarder clash. That trophy series is tied 9-9, after the Muhls topped the Red Knights last fall to snap a 26-game losing streak. Muhlenberg made it two wins in a row overall with a 25-13 Week 1 dub at Octorara, when Giovanni Cavanna rushed for 220 yards and two scores, and he snagged a 68-yard TD catch. Meanwhile, Reading fell at CD East, despite a 100-100 night by QB Amier Burdine, who passed for 129 yards and rushed for 100 yards on the dot vs. the Panthers. … Warwick (0-1) will visit Ephrata (0-1) in the longstanding George Male trophy game. The Warriors lead 47-38-6, including 15 wins in a row over the Mountaineers, who are itching to get their hands on the trophy. A couple of teams back at the drawing board; Warwick fell at Cocalico, when the Eagles pulled off a nifty comeback, while Ephrata had chances, but lost a heart-breaker at Red Lion. … The Brave Bowl is back, when Octorara (0-1) heads to Pequea Valley (0-1) on Friday, when the Braves will host the Braves. Octorara leads the trophy series 9-3, and both teams are looking for snap-backs after Week 1 setbacks, Octorara to Muhlenberg and PV to Biglerville. … Only two L-L League teams suffered shutout setbacks in Week 1: PV, 14-0 at Biglerville, and Daniel Boone, which dropped a 35-0 decision against Exeter in the Pig Iron Bowl showdown.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. A pair of L-L League teams rolled up 500-plus yards in Week 1 wins, and they did it different ways. Annville-Cleona piled up 575 yards in its 55-12 victory at Hanover. The Dutchmen — as usual — did most of their damage on the ground, amassing 457 rushing yards out of their Veer scheme. Meanwhile, Garden Spot posted 544 yards in its 31-6 W at Conrad Weiser. The Spartans owned the airways vs. the Scouts, with 346 yards up top. Hot starts for A-C, which hosts Elco (1-0) on Thursday, and Sparty Nation, which welcomes Lebanon (0-1) on Friday.

3. The two stingiest defenses in Week 1? Wyomissing allowed 72 total yards in its 49-0 win over Kennard-Dale, while Manheim Central gave up just 121 yards — 20 through the air — in its 56-7 romp at West Chester East. The Barons’ D was certainly opportunistic; Central had an interception (which Rocco Daugherty returned for a TD) and scooped up a pair fumbles, which were both returned for scores (one by Daugherty, the other by Kahlen Watt).

