Have night, R.J. Gonzalez.

Under the glow of the lights at York Catholic on Friday night, Gonzalez and Lancaster Catholic's offense looked nigh on unstoppable.

Gonzalez, a junior wideout, came up with three touchdowns: one on the run, one through the air, and one more a punt return. Those three highlights helped the Crusaders add it all up to a 48-12 nonleague victory to open their season.

“Momentum is a real thing,” coach Chris Maiorino told LNP earlier this month. “In a game and throughout a season. That’s why it’s so important for us to try and start off on a good note again this season.”

Mission accomplished, at least for Week One.

Lancaster Catholic is coming off a 10-0 romp through the regular season last season, winning Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League along the way. Friday, it seemed to pick up where it left off.

Working their way to a giant 48-6 halftime advantage, the Crusaders also got a pair of rushing TDs from Elijah Cunningham, a 1,000-yard rusher last fall.

Of course, the offense wasn’t the only unit clicking for the Crusaders. Their defensive line was dominant all evening, constantly forcing York Catholic’s QB Mason Boyer to make plays out of the pocket.

Boyer did show some decent mobility, and called a keeper to find the end zone on York Catholic’s second drive of the night. But that was the last spark his offense showed until RB Evan Kipple scored the only points of the second half.