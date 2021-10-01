In a game that started with big plays and looked like it would be a shootout, it was another big one, a 53-yard touchdown run by Anthony Bourassa with 9:31 left, that pretty much sealed Cocalico's 28-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two win over visiting Solanco.

It marked his third touchdown of the game. Bourassa also scored on runs of 35 and 23 yards for the Eagles (1-0 L-L, 3-3 overall) on Friday. For the night, the league’s leading rusher had 164 yards on 23 carries.

“Those runs, I had some good blocks from Ryan (Brubaker),” Bourassa said. “And give credit to the line, who had a tremendous night. It was fun to play fast and physical.”

Solanco (0-1, 2-4) did rack up 222 yards on 34 rushing plays. The Golden Mules were led by QB Brody Mellinger, who had 14 rushes for 95 yards, including a 51-yard score in the first quarter, while Brian Coleman also had a good night on the ground with his 72 yards on nine carries, including a long TD of 45 yards that knotted things up at 7-7 for the Mules in the first quarter.

While Bourassa had another stellar night on the ground for Cocalico, so did the team's defensive unit. Guys like Damien Wolfe, Ryan Brubaker, Chuckie Drain, Jared Stauffer, Luke Angstadt, Austin Vang and Toby Haldeman, to name a few, had some monster stops when needed.

The biggest example of this, and the game's turning point, came as time waned in the second quarter. Solanco was deep in Eagles' territory following a six-minute drive. Tristan Moore made a stuff on a first down, then it was Angstadt's turn, as he followed by a big sack. It forced a field goal on fourth-and-15. It went wide, and the Mules never seemed to get momentum back afterward.

Notable

Prior to kickoff, there was a moment of silence in honor of coach Scott Krall, who recently lost his long fight with cancer. Krall, an inspiration to so many people, coached 19 years in Cocalico's track and field program and another 10 with Elco. He taught 17 league champs, 10 District Three gold medalists and three PIAA champions: Kyle Felpel, Jhet Janis and Emily Stauffer.

Up next

The Eagles have an away date with Conestoga Valley next Friday, while the Mules look to get back in the win column with a home game against Manheim Central.