It’s three for the show for Pennsylvania Football Writer All-State Class 6A selections from the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Manheim Township wideout Anthony Ivey, and Wilson teammates Jon Ramsey and Cam Jones made the list, which was released Wednesday.

Reporters from across the state nominated and then voted for the teams in all six classifications. Ivey, Ramsey and Jones repped the L-L League on the big-school list.

Ivey, a sleek senior wideout who is heading to Penn State, hauled in 49 catches for 655 yards with eight TD grabs for Township this past season, earning Section 1 Wide Receiver of the Year honors. He also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD, and Ivey finished his decorated Blue Streaks’ career with more than 100 receptions.

Ramsey, a rugged, two-way senior interior lineman, was named as an offensive lineman. He anchored the Bulldogs’ O-line, helping Wilson defend its Section 1 championship and reach the D3-6A title game. Ramsey was the unanimous Section 1 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, and he was tabbed Offensive Lineman of the Year and he was a first-team all-star at guard and defensive end.

Jones, a speedy junior, earned All-State honors as an athlete, after putting together a sensational season in the return game for Wilson. Jones had seven special teams touchdowns — four punt returns and three kickoff returns — and he piled up 1,300-plus all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Jones was named the Section 1 Defensive Back of the Year, and he was a first-team all-star at kick returner.

Here is the complete Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York -- 6-2, 210 sr.

Ethan Kohler, Perkiomen Valley -- 6-2, 215 sr.

Joey Daniels, Mount Lebanon -- 6-1, 185 sr.

Ryan Zeltt, North Penn -- 6-4, 190 jr.

Running Back

Tahir Mills, Ridley -- 6-1, 210 sr.

Alex Tecza, Mount Lebanon -- 6-0, 200 sr.

Jaheim White, York High -- 5-9, 195 sr.

Khalani Eaton, North Penn -- 5-10, 210 sr.

Sam Brown, La Salle College HS -- 6-0, 195 sr.

Wide Receiver

Eli Heidenreich, Mount Lebanon -- 6-0, 180 sr.

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township -- 6-1, 180 sr.

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown -- 6-2, 190 jr.

Levi Carroll, North Penn -- 6-4, 185 sr.

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley -- 6-4, 225 soph.

Offensive Line

Joden Nelson, York High -- 6-4, 280 sr.

Michael Dincher, State College -- 6-3, 295 jr.

Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 280 sr.

Kade Capristo, Mount Lebanon -- 6-2, 270 jr.

Jon Ramsey, Wilson-West Lawn -- 6-2, 220 sr.

Cooper Cousins, McDowell -- 6-6, 275 soph.

Athlete

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-1, 210 soph.

Kyle Williams Jr., Harrisburg -- 6-0, 175 jr.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Braelin Moore, Bethlehem Freedom -- 6-3, 295 sr.

Eric Gardner, Archbishop Wood -- 6-2, 225 jr.

Donovan Hinish, Pittsburgh C.C. -- 6-2, 275 sr.

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg -- 6-2, 245 jr.

James Heard, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-3, 225 sr.

William Harvey, Mount Lebanon -- 6-3, 280 sr.

Linebacker

Phil Picciotti, Pennridge -- 6-3, 225 jr.

Abdul Carter, La Salle College HS -- 6-4, 235 sr.

Carter Glassmyer, Central York -- 6-1, 215 sr.

Kenneth Talley, Northeast -- 6-3, 240 sr.

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-1, 230 jr.

Bryce Wood, McDowell -- 6-3, 215 sr.

Defensive Back

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-1, 195 sr.

Justin Cook, Harrisburg -- 5-10, 165 sr.

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 190 fr.

Mehki Flowers, CD East -- 6-1, 185 sr.

Specialist

Antonio Chadha, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-9, 195 sr.

Athlete

Lebron Bessick, Coatesville -- 6-0, 175 sr.

Cameron Jones, Wilson-West Lawn -- 5-11, 180 jr.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Alex Tecza, Mount Lebanon; Beau Pribula, Central York

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Palko, Mount Lebanon

