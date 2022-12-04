From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

That’s a wrap for L-L League football 2022. And what a ride it was, with the 13 Berks County programs on board for the first time for a 37-team conference. It all played out, well, splendidly. The section races went down to Week 10. A bunch of teams made the playoffs. In fact, the L-L League was repped in five of the six classes in the D3 championships: Manheim Township in 6A, champ Cocalico in 5A, Manheim Central in 4A, champ Wyomissing in 3A, and Annville-Cleona in 2A. That’s a lot of damage for the league contingent. Year 2 with the Berks crew is right around the corner; it’ll be August before you know it, and we’ll be combing through previews. It won’t be long. Thanks for following along with the 3 facts all fall. I tried to wedge as much info and previews and stats into these as possible. I hope I kept you informed and entertained. Can’t wait to get it cranked up again later this summer. For now, it’s the last 3 facts for 2022:

1. If you had a pair of L-L League Section 4 squads getting all the way to the PIAA state semifinals on the first weekend in December, take a bow. Cocalico and Wyomissing both fought the good fight and reached the Final Four in their respective classifications. But the Eagles and the Spartans — the league’s last links to the state playoffs — both saw their seasons come to a halt. Cocalico first, on Friday, at the hands of Pine-Richland, by a 34-12 count, in Altoona at venerable Mansion Park. Then Wyomissing — previously undefeated Wyo — by a gut-wrenching 20-17 final against Neumann-Goretti, which got a 44-yard TD pass with eight agonizing seconds left to stun the Spartans, who took the lead just 24 seconds earlier when Ben Zechman hit Charlie McIntyre for a 10-yard TD toss and Wyo looked like it was going back to the PIAA finale for the third straight year. But it didn’t happen. Goretti went 56 yards in three plays and broke the Spartans’ hearts. Tip of the cap to Cocalico for Wyo for their deep postseason journeys.

FINAL L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS FOR 2022 SEASON

2. Hope you were following along with my picks this season. There were 248 games involving L-L League teams, between late August in Week 1, straight through to Wyo vs. Goretti on Saturday. My record: 190-58 … and that was after a dreadfully slow start in the pick department during the nonleague games, which seems like an eternity ago. Eh, I’ll take it.

3. Things I’m looking forward to in 2023: Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson is closing in on the 5,000-yard passing club. He should/could make a run at 7,000. … Can Manheim Central RB Brycen Armold make it back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons? … Will Lebanon snap this maddening losing skid? … With skill kids aplenty due back in tow, can Cocalico make another run to the D3-5A finale? … Can Garden Spot QB Kye Harting make it back-to-back 1,000-pass/1,000-rush seasons? … Can Solanco defend its Section 3 crown despite the loss of 26 seniors? That’s a lot of talent to replace — for anyone. … If I sat here long enough, I’m sure I could think of 100 more things. But it can wait.

Still plenty of football news on the horizon … all-star teams, all-state teams, postseason all-star game invites, including the coveted Big 33 roster. I’ll monitor and keep you posted. As always. Thanks for following along this season.

