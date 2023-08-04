And away we go …

L-L League football 2023 is in the starting gate and ready to roll. And we’re back to chronicle everything local pigskin from Friday’s media day festivities, straight through the season until the final team is standing.

Last year that was Cocalico and Wyomissing, which both claimed District 3 crowns and went to the PIAA state semifinals, where both teams saw their fine seasons come to a halt.

Happy to report that the “3 facts” daily posts are back, starting … now. Enjoy the season. And enjoy our coverage.

1. Hope you caught our preseason top-players-to-watch series, as we all begin familiarizing ourselves with the kids who will stuff the stat sheets and grab plenty of headlines this fall as we barrel headlong into the 2023 campaign. The player I’m most anxious to see this fall? Hate to single out one kid — there is a ton of talent across the board due back in the league — but Manheim Central senior RB Brycen Armold has a legit shot to become the first L-L League back to compile a pair of 2,000-yard rushing seasons. His tour-de-force junior campaign was simply eye-popping, when the Barons’ scatback darted for 2,242 yards with 34 TD romps — both tops in the league — helping Manheim Central go to the D3-4A finale. Armold became just the eighth back in league history — dating back to 1972, when I was 3, but already compiling L-L League facts and stats in my crib — to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. The Barons have some tinkering to do along the O-line up front. And you must have those guys firing on all cylinders in the trenches. But Armold certainly has the skills — vision, smarts, cut-back ability, breakaway speed, etc. — to find holes, avoid tackles and move the chains. All eyes on Mr. Armold to see if he can make some history this fall in Manheim. … FYI: Armold hits his senior season with 2,283 career rushing yards — he only had 41 stripes in his sophomore season, when he was new to the varsity — and if he has a comparable season this fall, he would have a legit shot to join the 4,000-yard rushing club. That’s a pretty exclusive group in L-L League annals, with just nine players in that lofty fraternity: Lancaster Catholic’s Roman Clay (5,940), Lebanon Catholic’s Tommy Long (5,662), Cocalico’s Austin Hartman (5,107), Conestoga Valley’s Kevin Kelley (4,991), Cedar Crest’s Jaren Hayes (4,882), Lebanon’s Mike Kitchen (4,366), Cocalico’s Noah Palm (4,202; the only QB on the list), Donegal’s Mike Madara (4,197) and Cocalico’s Tab Musser (4,092) have the keys to that club. Some great names there. We’ll see if Armold can join them in the coming months; he’ll need 1,717 rushing yards to get there.

2. Keep an eye on Manheim Township senior QB Hayden Johnson, who could join some rarefied air in the career passing-yard department this fall in Neffsville. He checks into the season with 4,640 passing yards, just 360 shy of joining the 5,000-yard club. Johnson threw for a league-best 2,621 yards last fall, when the Blue Streaks went all the way to the D3-6A championship game. If he has a comparable season this autumn, that puts him in the 7,000-yard club. Only six players in league history — again, dating back to 1972 — have passed for 7,000 yards. The list: Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith (8,873; that one might stand for a while), Manheim Central’s Evan Simon (8,078), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Bear Shank (8,013), Conestoga Valley’s Grant Stoltzfus (7,237), Manheim Township’s Pat Bostick (7,260) and Wilson’s Chad Henne (7,071). You might have heard of that Henne guy. Can Johnson crash that club? He’ll certainly have the weapons at his disposal, as the Streaks are set to return holdover wideouts Landon Kennel, Nick Palumbo, Antonio Vazquez and Asher Wolfe. Kennel, who made a verbal commitment to Monmouth this summer, led the league with 65 receptions in 2022.

3. As mentioned, Manheim Township went to the D3-6A finale last fall, and the Streaks were one of six L-L League teams to reach D3 championship tilts. Manheim Township fell to Harrisburg in the title game; Cocalico beat another L-L League outfit, Exeter, in the 5A finals; Manheim Central lost to Bishop McDevitt in the 4A finale; Wyomissing won its fourth straight D3 crown, rocking West Perry for 3A gold; and Annville-Cleona came up short against Trinity in the 2A title clash. Can all of those squads get back to the biggest stage in D3 this fall? We can’t wait to find out.

On tap for Saturday: Putting a bow on Media Day.

Also be on the lookout for full season preview capsules, breaking down all five sections. Plus plenty of stats and a look at the 37 coaches who are ready to lead their teams into battle. It won’t be long.

