1. Cocalico, come on down. You’re the next District 3 squad that will get a shot at curtailing Governor Mifflin ace RB Nick Singleton and the blistering-hot Mustangs. The Penn State recruit is off to a sizzling start for Mifflin, which is humming right along at 2-0 after drilling York 55-6 and then cruising past rival Wilson 42-14 for the Gurski-Linn Trophy last week. After piling up 280 yards with five TD jaunts vs. York, Singleton followed that up with a tidy 130-yard, 2-TD night vs. the Bulldogs, giving him 410 yards and seven touchdowns already. Cocalico is 1-1; the Eagles’ offense has been the star of the show to date with 63 points in two games, and RB Anthony Bourassa leads all L-L League backs with 389 rushing yards in two games. Cocalico’s soft spot has been its defense; the Eagles are yielding 395 yards a game — last in the L-L League through two weeks. Cocalico will have to tighten things up vs. Mifflin, the reigning D3-5A champ and state semifinalist, which is showing zero signs of slowing down — especially with Singleton toting the rock at an epic pace.

2. Not one but two trophy games on Friday’s Week 2 slate: Warwick at Ephrata for the George Male Trophy and Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley for the Lampeter Bowl Trophy. … Warwick (1-1) and Ephrata (2-0) are set to square off for the 91st time, and the Warriors own a 46-38-6 lead in the series, including 14 victories in a row. Ephrata, meanwhile, is 2-0 for the first time since 2000, so the Mounts go into this trophy game meeting riding a ton of mo. … L-S (1-1) and CV (1-1) will meet for the 11th time in the trophy series, and the Pioneers have an 8-2 lead. This could be the final Lampeter Bowl for a while; when the 13 Berks County teams come aboard as associate members next year, and the league expands to five sections, L-S and CV will not be in the same section, and they’re not slated to play a nonleague game. The Pioneers and the Bucks are supposed to play a scrimmage game next August — not exactly a backyard rivalry trophy game on a Friday night under the lights. Hopefully the neighboring districts can jive on scheduling a date in the near future to resurrect the trophy series. Stay tuned.

3. Cedar Crest is off to a boffo start at 2-0, and the Falcons’ offense has made a big splash; through two weeks, Cedar Crest is at 411 yards a game, No. 1 in the L-L League. The catalyst has been QB Jay Huber, who is a nifty 22-of-35 for 420 yards with six TD tosses against just one pick, as the Falcons have been cashing in on drives and playing with leads in wins over Lebanon (38-0) and Gettysburg (52-14). Huber has hit four different receivers for scores, and Nolan Groff (8-161, 1 TD), Owen Chernich, Ethan Heisey and Brayden Koehler are all averaging more than 20 yards a catch. The Falcons have been stretching defenses and first-down chains so far, and they’ll get a tough test on Friday with a road trip to Carlisle to take on the 2-0 Thundering Herd. Carlisle fended off reigning D3-5A semifinalist Mechanicsburg 27-14 before blanking Hershey 49-0 in Week 2. Cedar Crest’s D must keep Carlisle QB Louis Shank guessing. He was certainly cozy in the pocket against Hershey, going 7-for-9 for 139 yards with three TD throws. Falcons. Thundering Herd. Someone is walking away from that matchup at 3-0. Circle it.

