WEST LAWN — Central Dauphin tight end Jett Franz caught a short touchdown pass, then the two-point conversion, as the Rams edged Wilson 36-35 in overtime Friday night at Gurski Stadium.

The Rams’ TD came on a fourth-and-goal from the 3; the catch was the first of the game for Franz.

The Bulldogs (0-2) took a 35-28 lead when Tommy Hunsicker ran for an 8-yard TD on the first possession of overtime.

Wilson had a chance to win the nonleague football game at the end of regulation but Ben Rada’s 36-yard field goal attempt was wide.

Wilson’s defense came up big on a fourth-down stop late in regulation, stopping the Rams at the 22 with 57 seconds left. The Bulldogs drove to the 19 before attempting a field goal.

Wilson tied it 28-28 with 4:28 left in regulation on Nick Fiorini’s 2-yard plunge.

Hunsicker threw three touchdown passes and for 262 yards, completing 16-of-25 passes. Central Dauphin quarterback Keyron Plummer ran for 77 yards and two scored and passed for two scores.

The Bulldogs went into halftime clinging to a 21-20 lead, thanks to two defensive plays.

The first came on a PAT, after Central Dauphin had pulled within a point on quarterback Plummer’s 11-yard TD run, his second score of the game. The Bulldogs blocked PAT.

After a Wilson fumble on the ensuing drive, Central Dauphin had another chance to score just before the half, with a first down at the Bulldogs’ 28. Plummer fired a deep pass into the corner of the end zone but Madyx Gruber made a leaping interception to end the scoring threat with four seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs went up 21-14 on Hunsicker’s third TD pass of the half, a shovel pass to Brady Kline that went for 17 yards. Kline had an 11-yard scoring catch in the first quarter.

Hunsicker made an incredible play on Wilson’s second touchdown, twice avoiding a sack before scrambling to his left and finding Jackson Wagner 20 yards behind the secondary. Wagner went into the end zone untouched to complete the 77-yard scoring play.

Wilson had won three straight in its series for the first time since they began playing in 1996. This was the first overtime meeting between the two since that first meeting.

The Bulldogs won 17-10 last season, 27-21 in 2021 and 21-13 in 2019; no game was played in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The teams had split eight regular season meetings. The Rams hold a 3-2 advantage in postseason play, including two wins in three district championship game meetings.

Ten of the 14 meetings have been decided by eight or fewer points; five have been decided by a field goal or less, including both of Central Dauphin’s championship wins.

Wilson opened last week with a 49-14 loss to Roman Catholic; Central Dauphin fell to Central York 45-35.