Getting caught up with some coaching news from around the Lancaster-Lebanon League, as we transition smoothly from winter sports to spring sports around the area …

* Devonne Pinkard confirmed to LNP that he’s stepping down at Lancaster Country Day after spending the last two seasons guiding the Cougars’ girls basketball program. Country Day went 33-13 under his watch, including a trip to the District 3 Class 2A semifinals in his first year on the job. The Cougars were slated for a return trip to the D3-2A semifinals this past season, but Country Day had to forfeit that game because of a lack of healthy players on the roster. Pinkard is the former McCaskey and University of Delaware basketball standout, and he said he’d like to continue his coaching career, so we’ll see where he lands next. Stay tuned.

* Will Wenninger has stepped down as Cedar Crest’s girls basketball skipper; the district’s school board approved his resignation last week after his second stint as the Falcons’ coach. Wenninger returned to Cedar Crest’s bench for his second stint three seasons ago, and he guided the Falcons to a 35-27 record, including a 14-9 mark this past winter, which included a trip to the District 3 Class 6A playoffs and a tie for second place in the Section 1 race.

* Octorara has a new varsity football coach, and he’s a familiar face in the program. Ed Smith, a 2010 grad and former Braves’ player and assistant coach, recently gained school board approval to succeed Jed King and become just the second pigskin coach in school history. King guided the Braves since the football program was hatched 16 years ago, and Octorara went 41-101 under his watch. The Braves joined the L-L League full-time in 2018, and became contenders over the last couple of seasons. Octorara went to the District 3 playoffs for the first time in 2021. Smith previously served on King’s staff, and one of his duties was offensive coordinator.

* When Daniel Boone kicks off its second football season in the L-L League later this fall, it will have a new coach: J.D. Okuniewski, a Boone grad and former Blazers’ quarterback, recently gained school board approval to replace Rob Flowers, who stepped down earlier this offseason after leading Boone to a 17-31 mark in his five seasons on the job in Birdsboro. Okuniewski previously served on Flowers’ staff as a receivers’ coach and as the Blazers’ head JV coach. He was Boone’s starting QB back in his senior year for the 2012 season.

