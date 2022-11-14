From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

And then there were nine … nine L-L League pigskin teams still dancing in the District 3 playoffs. It’ll be a busy week of previews and notables, so here’s diving in head-first with some nuggets:

1. Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music capped off just the seventh 2,000-yard rushing season in L-L League history on Saturday. Alas, the Dutchmen fell to Trinity in the D3-2A championship game, meaning an end to A-C’s run — and Music’s magical season.

Here are the seven L-L League backs in the 2,000-yard rushing club:

> Roman Clay, Lancaster Catholic -- 2,497 yards in 2013.

> Tommy Long, Lebanon Catholic -- 2,356 yards in 1996.

> Kevin Kelley, Conestoga Valley -- 2,327 yards in 2009.

> Marc Royer, Manheim Central -- 2,264 yards in 2013.

> Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona -- 2,225 yards in 2022.

> Randy Hall, Cocalico -- 2,200 yards in 1994.

> Deron Thompson, Warwick -- 2,135 yards in 2010.

Turns out there’s an eighth member poised to crash the club: Manheim Central junior ace RB Brycen Armold has 1,973 yards heading into Friday’s D3-4A semifinal showdown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. He’s just 27 yards shy of reaching the 2,000-yard plateau, so there’s a legit shot he’s in the door somewhere in the first quarter on Friday. Stay tuned.

2. That’s a wrap for Cam Jones’ outstanding career in a Wilson uniform. The Holy Cross commit put a bow on his Bulldogs’ ride on Saturday, when Wilson fell to Harrisburg in a D3-6A quarterfinal in Harrisburg. Jones has some pretty staggering career numbers: 1,161 rushing yards with 22 TD runs, averaging 8.0 yards per carry … 30 receptions for 443 yards (14.8 yards per grab) with four TD catches … 682 kickoff-return yards … 844 punt-return yards … 2,665 all-purpose yards … 79 tackles … 12 pass breakups … and the big one: A dizzying 12 special teams touchdown returns, including five punt-return scores this fall. We’ll see Jones’ name pop up on any number of all-star lists in the coming weeks; would think he’s also a terrific candidate as a return man for the Big 33 team. We shall see. Either way, Mr. Jones will be missed at Wilson, no doubt.

3. Three L-L vs. L-L D3 matchups coming up on Friday. Won’t that be fun? Breaking those games down a little deeper with a trip down memory lane … The last time Solanco played Cocalico was in Week 2, back on Sept. 2 in Quarryville — the same site as this Friday’s game. The Golden Mules won 21-7 as QB Brody Mellinger passed for 88 yards and a TD, and LB Aden Herr had a pick-6 interception return for a TD. Solanco DB Josiah Forren piled up 16 tackles, and LB Tyler Angstadt had 17 stops for Cocalico, as both teams were in run-stuff mode from the kick. Neither high-powered rushing attack went off: Cocalico had 197 rushing yards and Solanco had 119 rushing yards — both well below their per-game norms. Cocalico’s TD: Bryce Nash flipped a TD pass to Brayden Eppinette. Nash is in the backup QB role now — behind Josh Myer, who has found his groove in the pitch game behind center — and Eppinette just returned from an injury that put him on the shelf most of the season. … The last time Hempfield played Manheim Township was in Week 5, on Sept. 23 in Neffsville. The Black Knights won 17-14 to capture the Joseph F. Kurjiaka traveling trophy for the second year in a row — both by identical 17-14 final scores. The rematch is Friday, only this time in Landisville. In the first meeting earlier this fall, Stephen Katch heaved a Hail Mary TD pass to Gabe Benjamin to beat the halftime horn, and Grant Hoover returned the second-half kickoff 93 yards for a TD to spark Hempfield. MT QB Hayden Johnson had a big night through the air — 31-of-44 for 237 yards with a TD pass — and Charlie Kingsbury (9 catches) and Landon Kennel (7 catches) came up big on the flanks for the Streaks. Safe to say Hempfield must be in pass-defense mode in the rematch. … The last time Manheim Central played Lampeter-Strasburg was on Oct. 4, 2019, in an L-L League Section 2 game in Lampeter. The Barons beat the Pioneers 33-14. The current seniors were freshmen on those squads, and none of them showed up in the box score. In that last meeting, Central QB Evan Simon — who is now firing passes for Rutgers — threw for 217 yards with a TD toss, and dual-threat Colby Wagner had a huge game for the Barons with 129 rushing yards and three TD runs, plus eight catches for 145 yards with a TD grab. Central is 7-3 vs. L-S in their last 10 clashes. Friday’s showdown is for a spot in the 4A title game.

