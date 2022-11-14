2022 York Suburban at Manheim Central D3 Football Quarterfinal
Buy Now

Brycen Armold (10) of Manheim Central takes off on a long TD run to give the Barons a 49-7 lead over York Suburban during District 3 Class 4A football quarterfinal playoff action at Rettew Stadium in Manheim on Friday, November 11, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners from L-L League football Week 12 playoff games
Top L-L League football individual performances through Week 12 postseason action

And then there were nine … nine L-L League pigskin teams still dancing in the District 3 playoffs. It’ll be a busy week of previews and notables, so here’s diving in head-first with some nuggets:

1. Annville-Cleona RB Phoenix Music capped off just the seventh 2,000-yard rushing season in L-L League history on Saturday. Alas, the Dutchmen fell to Trinity in the D3-2A championship game, meaning an end to A-C’s run — and Music’s magical season.

Here are the seven L-L League backs in the 2,000-yard rushing club:

> Roman Clay, Lancaster Catholic -- 2,497 yards in 2013.

> Tommy Long, Lebanon Catholic -- 2,356 yards in 1996.

> Kevin Kelley, Conestoga Valley -- 2,327 yards in 2009.

> Marc Royer, Manheim Central -- 2,264 yards in 2013.

> Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona -- 2,225 yards in 2022.

> Randy Hall, Cocalico -- 2,200 yards in 1994.

> Deron Thompson, Warwick -- 2,135 yards in 2010.

Turns out there’s an eighth member poised to crash the club: Manheim Central junior ace RB Brycen Armold has 1,973 yards heading into Friday’s D3-4A semifinal showdown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. He’s just 27 yards shy of reaching the 2,000-yard plateau, so there’s a legit shot he’s in the door somewhere in the first quarter on Friday. Stay tuned.

Here are the top rushers, passers, receivers from Week 12 playoff action for L-L League football teams

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. That’s a wrap for Cam Jones’ outstanding career in a Wilson uniform. The Holy Cross commit put a bow on his Bulldogs’ ride on Saturday, when Wilson fell to Harrisburg in a D3-6A quarterfinal in Harrisburg. Jones has some pretty staggering career numbers: 1,161 rushing yards with 22 TD runs, averaging 8.0 yards per carry … 30 receptions for 443 yards (14.8 yards per grab) with four TD catches … 682 kickoff-return yards … 844 punt-return yards … 2,665 all-purpose yards … 79 tackles … 12 pass breakups … and the big one: A dizzying 12 special teams touchdown returns, including five punt-return scores this fall. We’ll see Jones’ name pop up on any number of all-star lists in the coming weeks; would think he’s also a terrific candidate as a return man for the Big 33 team. We shall see. Either way, Mr. Jones will be missed at Wilson, no doubt.

Interview with Wilson's Cam Jones at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Three L-L vs. L-L D3 matchups coming up on Friday. Won’t that be fun? Breaking those games down a little deeper with a trip down memory lane … The last time Solanco played Cocalico was in Week 2, back on Sept. 2 in Quarryville — the same site as this Friday’s game. The Golden Mules won 21-7 as QB Brody Mellinger passed for 88 yards and a TD, and LB Aden Herr had a pick-6 interception return for a TD. Solanco DB Josiah Forren piled up 16 tackles, and LB Tyler Angstadt had 17 stops for Cocalico, as both teams were in run-stuff mode from the kick. Neither high-powered rushing attack went off: Cocalico had 197 rushing yards and Solanco had 119 rushing yards — both well below their per-game norms. Cocalico’s TD: Bryce Nash flipped a TD pass to Brayden Eppinette. Nash is in the backup QB role now — behind Josh Myer, who has found his groove in the pitch game behind center — and Eppinette just returned from an injury that put him on the shelf most of the season. … The last time Hempfield played Manheim Township was in Week 5, on Sept. 23 in Neffsville. The Black Knights won 17-14 to capture the Joseph F. Kurjiaka traveling trophy for the second year in a row — both by identical 17-14 final scores. The rematch is Friday, only this time in Landisville. In the first meeting earlier this fall, Stephen Katch heaved a Hail Mary TD pass to Gabe Benjamin to beat the halftime horn, and Grant Hoover returned the second-half kickoff 93 yards for a TD to spark Hempfield. MT QB Hayden Johnson had a big night through the air — 31-of-44 for 237 yards with a TD pass — and Charlie Kingsbury (9 catches) and Landon Kennel (7 catches) came up big on the flanks for the Streaks. Safe to say Hempfield must be in pass-defense mode in the rematch. … The last time Manheim Central played Lampeter-Strasburg was on Oct. 4, 2019, in an L-L League Section 2 game in Lampeter. The Barons beat the Pioneers 33-14. The current seniors were freshmen on those squads, and none of them showed up in the box score. In that last meeting, Central QB Evan Simon — who is now firing passes for Rutgers — threw for 217 yards with a TD toss, and dual-threat Colby Wagner had a huge game for the Barons with 129 rushing yards and three TD runs, plus eight catches for 145 yards with a TD grab. Central is 7-3 vs. L-S in their last 10 clashes. Friday’s showdown is for a spot in the 4A title game.

Interview with Solanco's Josiah Forren at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]
Interview with Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags