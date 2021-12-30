Nineteen Lancaster-Lebanon League football standouts added more hardware to their cases on Thursday when the Pennsylvania Football News released its Coaches Select All-State Teams.

Eleven L-L League players nabbed first-team honors.

Here’s the list ...

CLASS 6A: Two selections here, including Wilson return-man extraordinaire Cam Jones, who was named first-team at return specialist. All he did this past fall was return four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey from Manheim Township picked up a second-team nod at wideout after catching 49 passes this past season for the Blue Streaks.

CLASS 5A: A huge haul here for the L-L League, including six first-team selections; Warwick QB Jack Reed, Warwick wideout Cooper Eckert, Manheim Central wideout Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central O-guard Jeff Hauser, Ephrata return specialist Jeremiah Knowles and Solanco D-back Elijah Cummings picked up those honors. Meanwhile, Manheim Central QB Judd Novak, Solanco K-P specialist Trent McDowell, Ephrata super-back Andre Weidman (athlete) and Ephrata D-tackle Deric Hoover all earned second-team spots.

CLASS 4A: Seven L-L League standouts were awarded here, including first-team slots for Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa, L-S TE Beau Heyser, Cocalico O-tackle Ryan Brubaker and Garden Spot kicker Walker Martin. Meanwhile, L-S O-tackle Nick Del Grande, L-S safety Berkeley Wagner and Garden Spot D-tackle Tyler Hurst picked up second-team honors.

That group joined Columbia QB Robert Footman, in Class 2A, and Annville-Cleona LB Alex Long, in Class 3A, who were named earlier in the week, giving the L-L League 21 total Coaches Select All-State Team selections from this past season.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage