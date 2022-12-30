The Pennsylvania Football Writers on Friday handed out some holiday gifts, with 15 Lancaster-Lebanon League gridiron standouts earning all-state honors in Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

In 6A, Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson, Wilson multi-purpose threat Cam Jones and former Hempfield interior lineman Deyvid Palepale were tabbed.

Jones was named as an athlete, Palepale for his O-line efforts. He recently transferred to IMG Academy in Florida.

Class 5A was quite a haul for the L-L League crew: Cocalico RB Sam Steffey, Elizabethtown WR Braden Cummings, Cocalico D-line punisher Chuckie Drain, Garden Spot D-line ball-hawker Tyler Hurst, Cocalico LB Tyler Angstadt, Solanco jack-of-all-trades Josiah Forren, and the Exeter fearsome foursome of O-line wreckers Anthony Caccese and Lucas Palange, receiver Joey Schlaffer and D-line tackle machine Kyle Lash all made the list.

Forren and Schlaffer were tabbed as athletes.

And in Class 4A, a pair of Manheim Central standouts were honored: Hard-hitting LB Rocco Daugherty and 2,000-yard rusher Brycen Armold, who was named as an athlete.

That crew joined eight L-L League players who earned small-school PFW all-state honors on Thursday.

Johnson passed for 2,621 yards with 26 TD tosses last fall, helping Township reach the D3-6A championship game. Jones returned five punts for touchdowns, registered 1,273 all-purpose yards and scored 24 total touchdowns for Wilson. Palepale anchored Hempfield’s O-line, as the Black Knights won the Section 1 crown, earned the top seed in the D3-6A playoffs and reached the semifinals.

Jones was the Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, and he was the Lions Club Section 1 Player of the Year. Palepale was the Section 1 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Steffey (1,829 rushing yards, 23 TD runs), Drain (90 tackles, 28 for losses, 3.5 sacks) and Angstadt (137 tackles, 17 for losses) helped Cocalico win 10 games, capture the D3-5A championship and go to the state semifinals for the second time in four years. Drain was the Section 4 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Cummings caught 65 passes for 1,556 yards with 16 TD grabs, and he was tabbed Section 3 Receiver of the Year. Meanwhile, Hurst earned Section 3 Outstanding Lineman and Defensive Lineman of the Year honors after piling up 72 tackles — 28 for losses — and 11 sacks for Garden Spot. And Forren was fantastic all over the field for Solanco; he had a 1,000-yard rushing season, with 1,651 all-purpose yards, 14 total touchdowns and 117 tackles for the section-champ Golden Mules, earning Section 3 Defensive Back of the Year accolades.

Caccese, Palange, Lash (67 tackles, 20 for losses, 4.5 sacks) and Schlaffer (39 catches for 888 yards, 11 TD grabs) helped Exeter win 12 games, capture the Section 2 and advance to the D3-5A title game for the second year in a row.

Daugherty piled up 90 tackles and Armold became just the eighth back in L-L League history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season; he finished with a league-best 2,242 yards with 34 TD runs for the Barons, who won 11 games and advanced to the D3-4A championship game. Armold was tabbed the Lions Club Section 2 Player of the Year, and he was the Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year, while Daugherty was named co-LB of the Year in Section 2.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore 

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior 

Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior 

Running Back 

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore 

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior 

Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior 

Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior 

Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior 

Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior 

Wide Receiver 

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior 

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior 

Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 sophomore 

Offensive Line 

Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior 

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior 

John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior 

Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior 

Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior 

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior 

Athlete 

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior 

Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior 

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior 

Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior 

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior 

Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior 

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior 

Linebacker 

Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior 

Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior 

Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior 

Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior 

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior 

Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior 

Defensive Back 

D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior 

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior 

Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior 

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior 

Specialist 

Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior 

Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior 

Athlete 

Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior 

Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior 

Caiden Shaffer , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt 

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior 

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior 

Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore 

Running Back 

Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior 

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore 

Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior 

Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior 

Wide Receiver 

Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior 

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior 

Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior 

Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior 

Tight End 

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior 

Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior 

Offensive Line 

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior 

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior 

Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior 

Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior 

Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior 

Athlete 

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior 

Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior 

Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior 

Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior 

Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior 

Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior 

Linebacker 

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior 

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior 

Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior 

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior 

Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior 

Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior 

Defensive Back 

DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior 

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior 

Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior 

Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior 

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior 

Specialist 

Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior 

Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior 

Athlete 

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior 

Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland 

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team 

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior 

Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior 

Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior 

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior 

Running Back 

Jahiem White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior 

Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior 

Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior 

Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior 

D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman 

Wide Receiver 

Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior 

Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior 

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior 

David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior 

Tight End 

Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior 

Offensive Line 

Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior 

Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior 

Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior 

Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior 

Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior 

Athlete 

Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior 

Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior 

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior 

Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior 

Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior 

Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior 

Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior 

JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior 

Linebacker 

Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior 

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior 

Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior 

Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior 

Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior 

Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior 

Defensive Back 

Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior 

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore 

Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior 

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior 

Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior 

Specialist 

Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior 

Athlete 

Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior

Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior

Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

