The Pennsylvania Football Writers on Friday handed out some holiday gifts, with 15 Lancaster-Lebanon League gridiron standouts earning all-state honors in Class 6A, 5A and 4A.
In 6A, Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson, Wilson multi-purpose threat Cam Jones and former Hempfield interior lineman Deyvid Palepale were tabbed.
Jones was named as an athlete, Palepale for his O-line efforts. He recently transferred to IMG Academy in Florida.
Class 5A was quite a haul for the L-L League crew: Cocalico RB Sam Steffey, Elizabethtown WR Braden Cummings, Cocalico D-line punisher Chuckie Drain, Garden Spot D-line ball-hawker Tyler Hurst, Cocalico LB Tyler Angstadt, Solanco jack-of-all-trades Josiah Forren, and the Exeter fearsome foursome of O-line wreckers Anthony Caccese and Lucas Palange, receiver Joey Schlaffer and D-line tackle machine Kyle Lash all made the list.
Forren and Schlaffer were tabbed as athletes.
And in Class 4A, a pair of Manheim Central standouts were honored: Hard-hitting LB Rocco Daugherty and 2,000-yard rusher Brycen Armold, who was named as an athlete.
That crew joined eight L-L League players who earned small-school PFW all-state honors on Thursday.
Johnson passed for 2,621 yards with 26 TD tosses last fall, helping Township reach the D3-6A championship game. Jones returned five punts for touchdowns, registered 1,273 all-purpose yards and scored 24 total touchdowns for Wilson. Palepale anchored Hempfield’s O-line, as the Black Knights won the Section 1 crown, earned the top seed in the D3-6A playoffs and reached the semifinals.
Jones was the Section 1 Outstanding Back of the Year, Offensive Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, and he was the Lions Club Section 1 Player of the Year. Palepale was the Section 1 Outstanding Lineman of the Year, Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Steffey (1,829 rushing yards, 23 TD runs), Drain (90 tackles, 28 for losses, 3.5 sacks) and Angstadt (137 tackles, 17 for losses) helped Cocalico win 10 games, capture the D3-5A championship and go to the state semifinals for the second time in four years. Drain was the Section 4 Defensive Lineman of the Year.
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL STANDINGS, STATS FOR 2022 SEASON
Cummings caught 65 passes for 1,556 yards with 16 TD grabs, and he was tabbed Section 3 Receiver of the Year. Meanwhile, Hurst earned Section 3 Outstanding Lineman and Defensive Lineman of the Year honors after piling up 72 tackles — 28 for losses — and 11 sacks for Garden Spot. And Forren was fantastic all over the field for Solanco; he had a 1,000-yard rushing season, with 1,651 all-purpose yards, 14 total touchdowns and 117 tackles for the section-champ Golden Mules, earning Section 3 Defensive Back of the Year accolades.
Caccese, Palange, Lash (67 tackles, 20 for losses, 4.5 sacks) and Schlaffer (39 catches for 888 yards, 11 TD grabs) helped Exeter win 12 games, capture the Section 2 and advance to the D3-5A title game for the second year in a row.
Daugherty piled up 90 tackles and Armold became just the eighth back in L-L League history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season; he finished with a league-best 2,242 yards with 34 TD runs for the Barons, who won 11 games and advanced to the D3-4A championship game. Armold was tabbed the Lions Club Section 2 Player of the Year, and he was the Section 2 Outstanding Back of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year, while Daugherty was named co-LB of the Year in Section 2.
---
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior
Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior
Running Back
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore
Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior
Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior
Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior
Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior
Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior
Wide Receiver
Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior
Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 sophomore
Offensive Line
Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior
John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior
Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior
Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior
Athlete
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior
Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior
Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior
Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior
Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior
Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior
Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior
Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior
Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior
Defensive Back
D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior
Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior
Specialist
Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior
Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior
Athlete
Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior
Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior
Caiden Shaffer , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt
---
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior
Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior
Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore
Running Back
Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore
Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior
Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior
Wide Receiver
Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior
Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior
Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior
Tight End
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior
Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior
Offensive Line
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior
Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior
Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior
Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior
Athlete
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior
Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior
Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior
Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior
Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior
Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior
Linebacker
Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior
Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior
Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior
Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior
Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior
Defensive Back
DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior
Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior
Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior
Specialist
Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior
Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior
Athlete
Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior
Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland
---
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior
Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior
Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior
Running Back
Jahiem White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior
Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior
Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior
Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior
D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman
Wide Receiver
Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior
Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior
David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior
Offensive Line
Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior
Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior
Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior
Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior
Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior
Athlete
Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior
Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior
Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior
Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior
Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior
Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior
JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior
Linebacker
Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior
Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior
Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior
Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior
Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior
Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior
Defensive Back
Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior
Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore
Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior
Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior
Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior
Specialist
Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior
Athlete
Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior
Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior
Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
