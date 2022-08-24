An idea first hatched in 2018 is coming to fruition as 13

Berks League football teams are ready to kick it off with the L-L League

It’s finally happening.

After a proposal, a multitude of meetings, a vote and a couple of long years crossing off dates on the calendar, the time is now for the new-look Lancaster-Lebanon League football circuit, with 13 Berks County gridiron programs coming aboard as associate members to form a 37-team, five-section colossal conference.

There’s been plenty of jostling and tweaking going on behind the scenes since the Berks League representatives first approached L-L League officials about a potential alliance back in 2018. The L-L Secondary Association voted to approve the Berks pigskin programs as associate members — by a 19-5 count, with one abstention — on May 6, 2020.

“We’ve created a super league,” L-L League Board of Control president Bill Giovino, Lebanon’s former football coach, said after that much-anticipated vote.

Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association director Kerry Ciatto, Governor Mifflin athletic director Pat Tulley and Hamburg athletic director Aaron Menapace initially approached L-L League football chairperson Tommy Long, Annville-Cleona’s athletic director, about the Berks teams potentially joining forces in January 2018.

Some four years later, after all of those meetings, a vote and waiting out the countdown clock, the L-L League/Berks League partnership is finally on the launchpad. As associate members, the 13 Berks programs can only vote on L-L League football-related issues moving forward.

“It’s been a bit of a process to get to this point, but we’re excited that it’s all worked out, especially for the kids,” Conrad Weiser coach Alan Moyer said. “This is going to be great for everybody. We were cautiously optimistic at the start, but it was definitely time to do this. Now we’re here.”

The keys are in the ignition, and after a week of heat acclimatization practices, training camp and a scrimmage, the Week One games are on tap and all systems are go for the much-anticipated L-L/Berks liftoff.

Three teams will be making a return trip to the L-L League; Governor Mifflin (1975-2003), Muhlenberg (1975-80) and Reading (1987-2009) are back for their second tours of duty in the conference. Wilson, which is situated in West Lawn in Berks County, joined the L-L League as an associate football member back in 1975 and never left.

There is one other Berks County school that has a football program, but won’t be joining the L-L League; Boyertown participates in the Pioneer Athletic Conference in suburban Philadelphia, and the Bears are staying put there.

With 13 Berks Country teams now joining the L-L League, that signals the end of the Berks League — formerly the Berks Intra-County League, or I-C for short — which was on the books for 65 glorious years. The L-L League, which debuted in 1972, is set for its 51st season of football this fall.

“This is good for the L-L League, and it’s really great for Berks,” said Donegal coach Chad Risberg, who is the L-L League Quarterback Club president. “I know this is really going to help out the smaller schools for both leagues. Everyone is playing pretty much to their classification, and that’s a good thing.”

The five sections were aligned by PIAA classification. There are seven teams each in the top three sections, and eight teams apiece in the lower two sections. One of the issues in the Berks League over the years was an uneven number of teams, which led to scheduling headaches. That will no longer be an issue, which was a huge selling point to the smaller programs in the L-L League when this process began four years ago.

“In Berks Section 1, we only had five league games, so we had to go out and find five nonleague games every year,” longtime Berks Catholic coach Rick Keeley said. “Now, to be playing teams in this league that are our own size, we’re really excited about that. I’m excited this happened, and I’m excited to get into a new league and create some new rivalries. This seems like a great fit.”

Especially if you enjoy heated section races. The Section One landscape shouldn’t change too much with just the addition of Reading. But Section Two, with heavyweights like Manheim Central, Warwick, Governor Mifflin and defending District Three Class 5A champ Exeter, is shaping up to be a terrific race. Meanwhile, Section Four features three-time reigning District Three Class 3A champ and back-to-back PIAA finalist Wyomissing, plus longtime district powers like Berks Catholic, Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico.

The Section Three race and the Section Five race, meanwhile, should be wide open, with plenty of contenders stepping up to the plate.

“There’s no longer like a top 1-2 in each section,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn noted. “It’s going to be like four-deep — if not more — in all the sections.”

And ultimately, that’s why the Berks County folks pushed for this: Easing up the scheduling process for all teams involved, and competition across the board, for the brand-name schools in the upper classifications, and especially for the smaller schools who are looking to gain some traction in their football programs.

“I was for it because I didn’t want it to get to the point where teams were dropping football,” Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. “I thought this was the right thing to do all along, and we never had any reservations about doing it. I look at the teams in Section Five. Those teams will really benefit from this. Schuylkill Valley. Kutztown. Hamburg. Heck, for all of Berks football, this was a great thing.”

“I was all for it,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms added. “Not that it affects us much, but it really helps the smaller schools, and helping them out with scheduling. The bottom line is this: It’s going to be week in and week out for everybody. And that’s why I thought it was an awesome move.”