An even dozen L-L League football teams have qualified for the District 3 playoffs, which get started next weekend.

The D3 committee late Saturday announced that the power ratings are official; they’ll release the full brackets, with sites and times, on Monday.

Three L-L League teams earned a No. 2 seed: Columbia in 2A, two-time reigning champ Lampeter-Strasburg in 4A, and Manheim Central in 5A.

Northern Lebanon nabbed the eighth and final seed in 3A, while Manheim Township grabbed the eighth and final seed in 6A.

Manheim Central, in 5A, and L-S, in 4A, received first-round byes, and will await their quarterfinal opponents for the Nov. 12-13 weekend.

Octorara will play in the D3 postseason for the first time after joining the L-L League in 2018. Meanwhile, the bubble burst for Annville-Cleona, which was the last team out in 3A.

According to the power-rating projections, the first weekend of games should line up this way …

CLASS 6A

(8) Manheim Township at (1) Central York

(5) Wilson at (4) York

(7) Carlisle at (2) Harrisburg

(6) Hempfield at (3) CD East

CLASS 5A

(1) Governor Mifflin - Bye into quarterfinals

(2) Manheim Central - Bye into quarterfinals

(9) Gettysburg at (8) Warwick - Winner gets Governor Mifflin

(13) Twin Valley at (4) Spring Grove

(12) Daniel Boone at (5) Waynesboro

(10) South Western at (7) Exeter - Winner gets Manheim Central

(14) New Oxford at (3) Shippensburg

(11) Lower Dauphin at (6) Cedar Cliff

CLASS 4A

(1) Bishop McDevitt - Bye into quarterfinals

(2) Lampeter-Strasburg - Bye into quarterfinals

(9) Octorara at (8) Northern York - Winner gets Bishop McDevitt

(5) Cocalico at (4) Berks Catholic

(10) Big Spring at (7) Conrad Weiser - Winner gets Lampeter-Strasburg

(6) Donegal at (3) Kennard-Dale

CLASS 3A

(8) Northern Lebanon at (1) Wyomissing

(5) Middletown at (4) West Perry

(7) Lancaster Catholic at (2) Boiling Springs

(6) Bermudian Springs at (3) Hamburg

CLASS 2A

(4) Susquenita at (1) York Catholic

(3) Upper Dauphin at (2) Columbia

CLASS 1A

Steel-High vs. Delone Catholic

